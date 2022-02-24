Montana Tech women pull past Montana Western for quarterfinal victory

DILLON — The Montana Tech women are moving on.

Brooke Heggie had a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds to help spur the Orediggers to a 76-67 victory over Montana Western in the quarterfinals of the Frontier Conference Tournament.

Tavia Rooney added 16 points for the Orediggers, Dani Urick had 11 and Ally Cleverly scored 10 to give Tech four players in double digits.

The win now sends Tech into the semifinals where the Orediggers will face top-seeded Rocky Mountain College on Saturday in Billings.

Tech and Western played to a 15-15 tie and Tech pulled away to lead 33-28 at the half. The teams traded shots throughout the second half in a game with 12 lead changes. But Tech got a clutch 3-pointer from Madison Allen with under two minutes remaining to give the Orediggers a 10 points lead.

The Bulldogs, which split its two games against Tech in the regular season, finish the season at 15-13 overall 5-10 in conference play. Western was led by 18 points from Shainy Mack, 17 from Brynley Fitzgerald and 10 from Lilly Gopher, who nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds.