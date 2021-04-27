Montana Tech volleyball signs Billings Senior's Olivia Labeau, California's Emelia McMillan

(Editor's note: Montana Tech media release)

BUTTE – Montana Tech head volleyball coach Brian Solomon announced the signings of two players on Tuesday. Olivia Labeau of Billings and Emelia McMillan of Huntington Beach, California, will join the team for the 2021 season.

“Both players had a great time visiting campus and we knew that they are both incredibly eager to continue to develop as players,” said Solomon. “They have the perfect combination of talent and drive for us to keep growing as a program.”

Billings Senior's Labeau is 6-foot middle hitter who led Class AA in total blocks her senior season. Labeau hit for a .205 clip at the net and averaged 4.2 points per set. LaBeau earned first-team all-conference honors and second-team all-state recognition. Playing for the Broncs, Labeau was a three-time academic all-state selection. Labeau intends on majoring in Biological Sciences.

McMillan, a 5-7 libero, earned team MVP honors and has been a three-time scholar-athlete at Corona High School. McMillan is the sister of former Oredigger all-conference outside hitter Gena McMillan and intends on majoring in Nursing.

“We are incredibly excited to add Olivia and Emma. They both add tremendous talent in a couple key spots for our team," Solomon said.