Montana Tech volleyball opens season with pair of sweeps

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — The Montana Tech volleyball team opened its season with a pair of non-conference sweeps.

Against Ave Maria University, Maureen Jessop delivered a team-high 12 kills and McKenna Kaelber provided 28 assists as the Orediggers won 25-22, 25-18, 25-15. Jessop also had a match-high four service aces and Sarah Hopcroft had 11 digs.

In its next match against No. 20 Keiser University, Karina Mickelson led all players with 10 kills and Kaelber supplied 25 assists en route to a 25-9, 25-13, 25-20 Tech victory. Sydney Parks had six block assists, Jessop had three service aces and Hopcroft led the match with 6 assists.

The Orediggers, coming off a spring season that saw them advance to the Frontier Tournament semifinals, play two more matches in West Palm Springs before returning to Butte for the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge which opens Thursday.