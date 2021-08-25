Montana Tech volleyball enters NAIA poll at No. 17

KANSAS CITY — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the first Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll of the 2021 season Wednesday. The Orediggers enter the poll at No. 17 after being unranked before the start of the season.

Tech opened the 2021 campaign with a 6-1 record after two non-conference tournaments. Tech defeated then-No. 20 Keiser and MidAmerica Nazarene in their opening weekend. In all six of the Oredigger victories, Montana Tech swept their opponents in three sets.

Other Frontier Conference schools in the polls include No. 14 Providence, No. 25 Rocky Mountain, RV Carroll College.

The Orediggers rest this weekend before returning to action at the GoSarpy.com Labor Day Classic in Bellevue, Nebraska, next weekend.