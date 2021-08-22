Montana Tech volleyball collects two more wins to close out home tournament

BUTTE — The Montana Tech volleyball team closed out its run at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge with a pair of sweeps on Saturday at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge.

Tech improved to 5-1 overall.

Against Dickinson State on Saturday morning, the Orediggers cruised to a 25-21, 25-14, 25-12 victory, outhitting the Blue Hawks at the net with 39 kills and a .280 hitting percentage against just 13 hitting errors on 93 swings.

Olivia Muir led Tech's attack with 11 kills, a solo block and a pair of block assists. Karina Mickelson and Maureen Jessop each added eight kills. McKenna Kaelber had 35 assists and six block assists.

In Tech's afternoon match against Northwest University, the Orediggers again won in straight sets 25-20, 25-21, 25-18. Taylor Henley paced Tech with 10 kills and Jessop added nine kills. Sydney Parks delivered six blocks and Kaelber had 31 assists. Sarah Hopcroft led Tech's defensive effort with 21 digs.

Tech is off next week before traveling to Bellevue, Nebraska for the Gosarpy.com Labor Day Classic hosted by Bellevue University.