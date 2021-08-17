Montana Tech sweeps weekly Frontier volleyball awards

WHITEFISH — Montana Tech swept the Frontier Conference Volleyball Player of the Week awards.

The Orediggers did not lose a set in wins over Ave Maria University, No. 20 Keiser University, MidAmerica Nazarene, and Goshen College in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Maureen Jessop, a 6-foot-1 junior outside hitter from Corvallis, earned Hitter of the Week honors. Jessop averaged 2.75 kills with an attack percentage of .350. She also averaged 1.4 digs per set.

Sarah Hopcroft, a 5-foot-7 sophomore libero from Florence, was named the Defender of the Week. Hopcroft averaged 3.3 digs per set and recorded eight service aces.

McKenna Kaelber, a 5-foot-11 junior setter from Pasco, Wash., was named Setter of the Week. Kaelber averaged nine assists and 1.5 digs per set and recorded five assisted blocks.

The Orediggers return home for the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge at the Butte Civic Center beginning Thursday.

