Montana Tech sweeps past Saint Mary's College

BUTTE — The Montana Tech basketball teams had little trouble in their second-to-last games of 2022.

The Orediggers swept past St. Mary's College (Canada) on Thursday at the HPER Complex, beginning with a 72-43 win by the women in their first victory since November.

Tavia Rooney notched a double-double with a team-high 18 points and 14 rebounds. Dani Urick added 15 points, Soda Rice had nine and Ally Cleverly scored 7.

The Orediggers (3-8 overall) stormed to a 23-6 lead after one quarter and led 36-17 at halftime. St. Mary's was led by a game-high 21 points from Jazmyn Kellogg and 10 rebounds from Chayle Clark.

The Tech men were equally dominant against the Lightning, cruising to a 98-62 win to improve to 12-2 overall.

Caleb Bellach and Keeley Bake paced the Orediggers with 15 points apiece and Camdyn LaRance and Bridger Larson each had 11. Larson also had nine rebounds and Michael Ure had 11 boards in a game where the Orediggers led 48-29 by halftime.

St. Mary's was led by a game high 19 points from Caleb Jipp and Brock Dewsbery scored 18.

The Orediggers close out their non-conference schedule Friday against Keyano University before gearing up for Frontier play beginning on January 5 at home against Carroll College.