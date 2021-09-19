Montana Tech survives furious rally by No. 24 Rocky Mountain College

(Editor's note: Montana Tech media release)

BILLINGS - Montana Tech upset No. 24 Rocky Mountain 31-29 to get their first victory of the season and for Head Coach Kyle Sampson.

The Orediggers (1-2) started out fast taking the lead in the game. Tech got on the board on their second drive of the game completing a 13-play drive with a 22-yard field goal by Jared Griffith.

Logan Kennedy caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jet Campbell extending the lead to 10-0.

Rocky got on the board on a 45-yard strike from Nathan Dick to Donovan Sellgren to narrow the deficit 10-7.

The Orediggers answered back with two more touchdowns in the first half. Mark Estes ran an end around in to the endzone from 14 yards out and Campbell completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Torgerson. Tech goes into the locker room at halftime up 24-7.

Campbell scored one on his own running a score in from 3 yards out on Tech's first drive of the second half bring the score to 31-7.

The Bears answered back with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter. Dawson Schick ran in a 2-yard score and Dick completed a 29-yard pass to Gabriel Bryant. Rocky found success on both 2-point conversions bringing the score to 31-23.

Rocky continued their comeback late into the fourth quarter capping an 82-yards drive with a 14-yard touchdown reception by Joseph Dwyer bringing the score to 31-29 and one final two-point conversion attempt. Dick fell to the turf running up the middle missing the attempt. Rocky finished the game 2-for-3 on two-point attempts.

Campbell finished the game with 182 yards passing and 2 touchdowns through the air and another on the ground.

Kennedy finished with 3 receptions for 64 yards. Torgerson had 3 catches or 51 yards. Both had a touchdown catch.

Estes had 2 catches for 47 yards and 4 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Jake Orvis led the defense with 8 tackles. Naoki Harmer and Teddy Croft had 6 tackles a piece. Croft also pulled in an interception in the second half.

Bridger Johnson had 3 tackles for a loss.

Dick finished with 350 yards passing and 3 touchdowns.

Schick had 46 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Montana Tech returns home next weekend for Homecoming. The Orediggers host Montana Western at 1 p.m. Rocky is back in action next Saturday as well, as the Bears visit MSU-Northern.