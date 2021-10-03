Watch
Frontier Conference

Actions

Montana Tech survives as they take down MSU-Northern 23-13 in Havre

items.[0].videoTitle
10_2_Devonte_vs_Tech_CT.jpeg
Posted at 8:38 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 23:08:02-04

HAVRE —
Montana Tech 23 MSU-Northern 13

The Montana Tech Orediggers stepped onto Tilleman Field in Havre and escaped with their second win of the season because of their balanced attack on offense.

Quarterback Jet Campbell went 17 of 32 with 300 yards and three touchdowns while running back Blake Counts rushed for 105 yards on 25 carries.

For MSU-Northern, this game makes it back-to-back close games in which they couldn’t pull off a win late in the game. However, for Head Coach Andrew Rolin, it’s a step in the right direction.

Next week, the Orediggers host the College of Idaho while MSU-Northern takes on Carroll College in Helena.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state