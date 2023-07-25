Montana Tech picked to win Frontier Conference in preseason volleyball poll

DILLON — Montana Tech is the preseason pick to win the Frontier Conference volleyball title in 2023, the league announced Tuesday.

The Orediggers received four first-place votes and 24 points in the preseason coaches poll to claim the No. 1 spot. Rocky Mountain College picked up two first-place votes and 21 points to land in second place.

Montana Tech is the league's defending regular-season champion and Rocky is its reigning tournament champ.

Montana Western, with 18 points, is No. 3, while Providence is in fourth with 12 points. No. 5 Carroll received nine points and MSU-Northern had six points to round out the poll in sixth place.

2023 Frontier volleyball coaches poll

1. Montana Tech (4) 24

2. Rocky Mountain (2) 21

3. Montana Western 18

4. Providence 12

5. Carroll 9

6. MSU-Northern 6

