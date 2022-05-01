Montana Tech OL Hunter Spartz signs UFA contract with New England Patriots

BUTTE — A football player from a small college in Butte is going to get a big time opportunity.

Montana Tech offensive lineman Hunter Spartz received an invite on Saturday evening to attend the New England Patriots' mini camp after signing an undrafted free agent contract.

⚒Big Time!! ⚒

So proud of you Hunter Spartz!

Free Agent invite to the New England Patriots Mini Camp!! @SpartzHunter #Family#PRODIGGS pic.twitter.com/LYbECLNXM8 — Kyle Samson (@CoachKyleSamson) May 1, 2022

The Green River, Wyoming, native participated in Montana State's Pro Day on April 4 where the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder notched a 30-inch vertical jump and logged 28 reps on the bench press.

A 2017 graduate of Green River High School, Spartz redshirted his freshman season with the Orediggers and then started all 10 games in both 2018 and 2019. After Tech didn't participate in the 2020 season he again started all games in 2021 and earned All-Conference honors.