Montana Tech men's basketball coach Adam Hiatt injured in hit-and-run accident

BUTTE -- Montana Tech head men's basketball coach Adam Hiatt was injured in a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday, according to a media release from the university.

According to the release, Hiatt was riding his bicycle in the area of Western Blvd. and California St. when he was struck by a Buick sedan at approximately 6:15 p.m. The release said Hiatt was struck on his life side, and he ended up on the hood of the vehicle before falling to the ground. The release added that Hiatt was injured in the accident but that he did not need overnight medical treatment and is at home with his family.

Hiatt was treated at St. James Healthcare for an injury to his collar bone and other scrapes.

The incident is being investigated by Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement, and police are seeking the public's help in identifying the car involved. It's described as a red or maroon Buick, possibly an early 2000s model. The car will have scratches on its passenger side and will also be missing the passenger side windshield wiper that came off in the incident.

Police would also like to review security videos from anyone living in the area of Western Blvd. and California St.

Hiatt was hired as Tech's men's basketball coach in 2016. Originally from Bonners Ferry, Idaho, Hiatt has developed the Orediggers into a contender in the Frontier Conference. They went 7-21 in his first season but improved their record in each of the next three seasons, going 18-12 in the 2019-20 season. Tech went 13-11 in the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season, finishing above .500 for the the third consecutive year.