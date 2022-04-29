Montana Tech men's basketball announces recruiting class

BUTTE — Montana Tech head men’s basketball coach Adam Hiatt announced the 2022-23 recruiting class Friday.

After winning their first Frontier Conference Championship in almost 30 years and first conference tournament in over 20, the Orediggers have reestablished themselves as a contender in the conference. Tech graduated most of its starters and a large number of seniors coming off the year of extra eligibility.

“Coming off a historic season, it was critical for us to hit home runs through recruiting,” said head coach Hiatt. “We believe that we have.”

The Orediggers signed Ty Huse, brother of last year’s senior starter Drew Huse, last fall. Tech adds four more to the recruiting class that includes three transfers and a Montana prep star.

“Starting with Ty in the fall, the addition of these four recruits immediately elevates our program. With our elite returning players and this stellar recruiting class, we believe we can continue to perform at a championship level.”

Chrishon Dixon – 6-0 Guard – Billings, Mont. – Pima Community College

Started 25 of 29 games for coach Brian Peabody at Pima CC (Ariz.). Averaged 11.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, and 7.3 apg while shooting 44.4% from the floor and 36.3% from three. Led the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC) in total assists and assists per game. Scored in double figures in 18 games, grabbed at least four rebounds in 23 games, and dished out four or more assists in all but two games, including eight games with 10 or more assists. Played freshman season at MSU-Billings. Started 24 of 28 games as a true freshman. Averaged 6.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, and 3.3 apg. Graduated from Billings Central HS in 2019. Won Class A state championships in football and basketball as a senior. Was a three-time All-State selection and state tournament MVP in 2019. Plans on pursuing a degree in Business.

“We are ecstatic that Chrishon is able to return home to Montana to finish his career. He was our primary recruiting target all season. His leadership, toughness, and quickness will be incredibly impactful to our program. Chrishon is a fantastic floor general. He has great court vision, can really drive and finish, and has become a very good perimeter shooter. He is an elite athlete and high character individual. We have high expectations for Chrishon Dixon.”

Owen Long – 6-3 Guard – Three Forks, Mont. – Three Forks HS

Played for coach Terry Hauser at Three Forks HS. Led the Wolves to a 23-5 record and a Class B State Championship this past season, the school’s first since 2001. He averaged 16.8 ppg, 5 rpg, 2.8 apg, and 1.9 spg while shooting 49.4% from the field and 37% from three. Earned all-conference and All-State honors as a junior and senior. Owen will represent the state in the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series. Son of Shawn and Alana Long.

“We are very excited to add Owen Long to our program. He has developed into a tremendous player over the past couple of seasons. Having attended our camps, he caught our eye going into his junior season. Owen is very gifted athletically and has all the tools to be one of our next great in-state players. As he gets stronger in the weight room and consistently competes against college-level players, his development will accelerate rapidly.”

Asa Williams – 6-6 Forward – Junior – Solon, Ohio – Chandler-Gilbert CC

Started 16 of 31 games for coach Steve Silsby at Chandler-Gilbert CC (Ariz.). Averaged 10.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.0 apg with 45 3-pointers made in one of the best NJCAA conferences in the country. Scored in double figures in 17 games and grabbed four or more rebounds in 13 games. Played freshman season at Waubonsee CC (IL). Started 31 of 32 games, averaging 13.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, and 2.2 apg with 75 three-point makes at over 36% shooting. Earned third team all-region and second team all-conference honors. Earned NJCAA Academic All-American honors in 2021. Graduated from Laramie HS (Wyo.) in 2019. Second team All-State and first team all-conference. Plans on pursuing a degree in Business.

“Asa Williams is a winner. He helped lead Chandler-Gilbert to a school record in wins this past season and played in the NJCAA National Tournament last year. He values winning over any other statistic. Asa has all the tools to be an impact player right away for us. He possesses great length, athleticism, and speed. He can defend multiple positions and can really score. We expect big things from Asa and greatly look forward to having him in our program.”

Emani Scott – 6-3 Guard – Dallas, Tex. – Antelope Valley College

Started 26 of 27 games for coach John Taylor at Antelope Valley College (Calif.). Averaged 13.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, and 2.4 apg in the very tough California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA). Scored in double figures 16 times, including a season high 33 points vs Ventura College. Collected three or more rebounds in 19 contests and handed out at least three assists in 13 games. One of the top defenders in the conference, he had two or more steals in 14 games. Graduated from Oakland Technical HS (Calif.). Plans on pursuing a degree in Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences.

“Emani Scott is a terrific recruit for our program. We were immediately drawn to his maturity and determined approach. He played for a great coach and program at Antelope Valley after redshirting at NJCAA power Kilgore College. He can really shoot the ball, defend, and make plays off the dribble. Emani possesses great length and quickness, which allows him to defend at a high level. Emani is a seamless fit for our program and provides an immediate athletic upgrade.”