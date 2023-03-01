Montana Tech men clean up postseason awards in Frontier Conference

WHITEFISH — A day after capturing the Frontier Conference tournament championship, the Montana Tech men's basketball team brough home several postseason honors from the league.

Tech's Caleb Bellach was named Frontier player of the year, while teammate Asa Williams was named newcomer of the year and Adam Hiatt was selected coach of the year. Montana Tech is 26-4 and fresh off a 103-95 win over Providence in the Frontier title game.

Dae'Kwon Watson of MSU-Northern was selected both freshman of the year and sixth man of the year, and the Lights' Jesse Keltner was picked as defensive player of the year.

Bellach was named first-team all-conference. He was joined by Keltner, Carroll's Andrew Cook and Brendan Temple, Rocky's Kael Robinson and Maxim Stephens, and Providence's Marcus Stephens. The second team consists of Williams, Northern's C.J. Nelson, Western's Jamal Stephenson and Providence's Davien Harris-Williams.

Watson was named honorable mention, as was Montana Tech's Michael Ure and UM Western's Ky Kouba.

The all-defensive team is made up of Kelter, Nelson, Carroll's Jonny Hillman, Montana Tech's Hayden Diekhans and Bridger Larsen, and UM Western's Jok Jok. Champions of Character awards went to Carroll's Murat Guzelocak, MSU-Northern's Terry Holmes Jr., Tech's Emani Scott, Western's Greyson Nelson, Rocky's Beau Santistevan and Providence's Sam Vining.