Montana Tech head women’s basketball coach Carly Sanon resigning

BUTTE — Carly Sanon is resigning as the Montana Tech Head Women’s Basketball Coach. Sanon is stepping away from the game of basketball and taking the position of Executive Director of the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton/Ranchester, Wyoming.

“It has been an honor to be a part of Digger Nation and the wonderful community of Butte,” said Sanon.

“The time has come for me to step away from the game I love, to pursue God’s next plan for me and my family. I got married here, bought two homes here, fostered and adopted kids here, Butte will forever hold a place in my heart.”

“I am so appreciative of the wonderful leadership of AD’s Matt Stepan and Chuck Morrell and Chancellors Les Cook and Don Blackketter during my time at Tech. Thank you to my current players, assistant coaches, alumni, the Montana Tech community, and all the Digger fans for the most amazing eight years of my professional career.”

Sanon was hired as the head coach of the women’s basketball team in 2014 and led the team to a 95-138 overall record in eight seasons.

“Digger Athletics is indebted to Coach Sanon for her years of services to the Orediggers, and have greatly benefited due to the emphasis she placed on academics and character development. She will be greatly missed on campus and in the community. We are excited for her and the entire Sanon family as they take this next step in their journey.”

Sanon coached 18 all-conference selections and five NAIA All-American Honorable Mentions in her time. She had four athletes reach the 1,000 Point Club while finishing their careers for the Orediggers. During her time, the Orediggers consistently led the Frontier Conference in Academic All-Conference and NAIA Daktronic Scholar Athlete honorees. In 2021, the Orediggers were in the Top 25 of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Team Honor Roll with a season GPA of 3.499.

Originally from Chester, Sanon was an assistant at NCAA Division II Central Washing University for three seasons and started her career in coaching at Carroll College for eight years. She graduated from Carroll with a degree in Health Education and was a starter for three seasons for the Saints.

Montana Tech Athletics will begin a search for a new head coach immediately.