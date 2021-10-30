Montana Tech football stuns No. 13 Rocky Mountain College

BUTTE — The Orediggers delivered a signature win on Saturday.

Jet Campbell scored on a pair of first-half rushing touchdowns and Montana Tech's defense made some critical stops late in the game to shock No. 13 Rocky Mountain College at Bob Green Field. The win gives Tech (4-4, 4-4) the season sweep over the Battlin Bears.

Campbell scored on a 1-yard run with 2:52 left in the first quarter. Riley Garrett drilled a 40-yard field goal to cut Tech's lead to 7-3 early in the second quarter.

Mark Estes then tacked on a 13-yard scoring run and Campbell added a 9-yard rushing touchdown to put Tech up 21-3 at the break.

Editor's Note: This story will be updated.

