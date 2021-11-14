Montana Tech football closes season with shutout over MSU-Northern

BUTTE — The Orediggers closed out their 2021 season on a high note.

Quarterbacks Cade Wyant and Jake Standlee combined for three touchdown passes and Blake Counts rushed for 147 yards as Montana Tech's football team shutout MSU-Northern 41-0 on Saturday at Bob Green Field in the season finale for both teams.

The Orediggers, playing their first season under head coach Kyle Samson, close out the 2021 campaign at 5-5 and complete the sweep over the Northern Lights who wrap up their season at 1-10.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Orediggers got their first touchdown on a 34-yard pass from Wyant to Trevor Hoffman. Standlee then connected with Kiley Caprara for a 17-yard score with 6:08 remaining in the second quarter to give Tech a 14-0 halftime lead.

The Orediggers tacked on a pair of scores in the third quarter — a 34-yard field goal from Ryan Lowry and a 1-yard touchdown run from Tyler Folkes — to put Tech up 24-0 heading into the fourth.

Tech continued to pile up points in the final quarter with Standlee throwing his second touchdown pass, this one a 3-yard score to Kyle Torgerson, and Lowry drilling a 47-yard field goal.

With 2:33 remaining, Kade Wilcox put a bow on Tech's win with a 42-yard pick-six.

Tech's defense limited Northern quarterback Kaymen Cureton to 122 yards while sacking him four times — Bridger Johnson had two of those sacks — and intercepting him twice.