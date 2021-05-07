Montana Tech football closes out spring camp with scrimmage

BUTTE — With players in full pads, a limited number of fans in attendance and Charlie Oredigger roaming the sideline, Thursday was the closest Bob Green Field has been to a gameday atmosphere since 2019.

The Montana Tech football team wrapped up a two-week spring camp with a scrimmage on Thursday afternoon, holding its spring game a day early with thunderstorms in the forecast on Friday.

Scores weren't kept during the 90-minute scrimmage, which primarily gave the Orediggers an opportunity to run situational drills.

"Just a fun way to wrap up spring ball," Tech head coach Kyle Samson said during Tech's final spring practice on Wednesday morning. "We've had 13 great days. The guys are doing a great job at getting better. I feel tremendously good about where we're at right now compared to Day 1."

The running back tandem of Blake Counts and Tyler Folkes picked up where it left off in 2019, with the duo combining for a pair of touchdowns.

Tech's defense also looked sharp, stuffing plenty of runs, breaking up a slew of passes and forcing multiple turnovers, including an interception from Jake Orvis early in the scrimmage.

The Orediggers now look ahead to fall camp and their home opener on Aug. 28 against Eastern Oregon.