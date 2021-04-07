Montana Tech downs Montana Western in first round of Frontier tournament

BUTTE — The Orediggers are moving on.

Karina Mickelson racked up 17 kills, Maureen Jessop added 11 and the Montana Tech volleyball team topped Montana Western in four sets 25-23, 25-27, 25-20, 25-15 on Tuesday evening at the HPER Complex to advance into the Frontier Conference tournament semifinals while sending the Bulldogs home.

Western, which was led by 11 kills from Morgan Stenger and 10 apiece from Emmah Peterson and Kaitlyn White, ends its season at 3-16 overall.

Sydney Parks had a match-high seven blocks for the Orediggers, McKenna Kaelber had 45 assists and Hannah Oggerino provided 30 digs.

Tech, the No. 4 seed in the Frontier tournament, now travels to Billings to face No. 2 Rocky Mountain College in the semifinals on Thursday. Sixth-seeded MSU-Northern upset Carroll College in five sets and will take on No. 1 Providence.