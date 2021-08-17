Montana Tech cross country announces 2021 recruiting class

(Editor's note: Montana Tech press release)

BUTTE-- Montana Tech cross country head coach Zach Kughn announced the 2021 recruiting class on Monday. The class contains four women and ten men joining the team this fall and will also compete in track & field this winter and spring.

"I think the goal for recruiting is to always have a better class than the year before and I certainly feel that way this year," Kughn said. "We weren't trying to start a team from scratch this year, but rather add some much-needed depth and I think we certainly did that."

The class includes eight Montanans and six out-of-state athletes, including two transfers. Four athletes come to Butte from Washington, one from Nevada, and one from Oregon.

"We really needed some numbers on the men's side and on the women's side we just needed a few missing puzzle pieces and I think we've done exactly that," Kughn said. With the excitement and success we had last year and the addition of Track & Field it made it really easy to go after some of the best in the state and our region. More importantly than that, we bring in a slew of great students who really want to be here in Butte and at Montana Tech."

"I can't wait to kick off fall camp. I'm looking forward to our returners coming back, but adding so many new additions is going to completely change our team dynamic for the better. I have no doubt both teams will compete for Frontier Championships this November and consequently be in a position to make the national meet."

"Last year, in our inaugural season, we had an individual national qualifier on both teams," Kughn said. "But it's the team that really makes cross country what it is and I know that national meet is what's driving this group."

Men's Team

Connor Aikins Spokane Valley, Wash. University HS

High School: PR's of 4:46 for 1600m, 10:39 for 3200m, and 16:40 for 5k in XC.

Personal: Connor, the son of Tara Porter and Jim Aikins, plans on pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Trystan Brewer Helena, Mont. Helena HS

High School: PR's of 4:43 for 1600m, 10:33 for 3200m, and 16:28 for 5k in XC.

Personal: Trystan, the son of Angela and Gary Brewer, plans on pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering.

Jon Hansen Colbert, Wash. Mt. Spokane HS

High School: PR's of 2:00 for 800m, 4:31 for 1600m, and 16:53 for 5k in XC.

Personal: Jon, the son of Brandy and Jon, plans on pursuing a degree in Exercise & Health Science.

Brendan Hessel Great Falls, Mont. CM Russell HS

High School: PR's of 5:02 for 1600m and 18:05 for 5k in XC.

Personal: Brendan, the son of Jamie Williams and Cory Hessel, plans to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering.

Corbin Johnson Lolo, Mont. Sentinel HS

High School: All-State in Class AA Cross Country and Track. PR's of 4:35 for 1600m, 9:44 for 3200m, and 16:36 for 5k in XC.

Personal: Corbin, the son of Jennifer and Anders Johnson, plans on pursuing a degree in Exercise & Health Science.

Justin Morgan Thompson Falls, Mont. Thompson Falls HS

High School: State runner-up in Class B Cross Country and 3200m in Track, All-State in 1600m as well. PR's of 4:33 for 1600m, 9:49 for 3200m, and 16:52 for 5k in XC.

Personal: Justin, the son of Jodi and Shawn, plans on pursuing a degree in Electrical Engineering.

Ethan Nelson Helena, Mont. Helena HS

High School: PR's of 4:56 for 1600m and 17:52 for 5k in XC.

Personal: Ethan, the son of Jim and Angie Nelson, plans to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering.

Seth Trumm Kila, Mont. Flathead HS

High School: PR's of 4:55 for 1600m and 17:58 for 5k in XC.

Personal: Seth, the son of Sheila and Dave Trumm, plans to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering.

Aidan Vlasaty Seattle, Wash. Montana Western

Montana Western: All Frontier Conference in Outdoor Track over 10,000m. PR's of 16:11 for 5000m and 26:37 in Cross Country.

Personal: Aidan, the son of Julie Rose and David Vlasaty, plans to pursue a degree in Biological Sciences.

Harrison Walund Spring Creek, Nev. Spring Creek HS

High School: PR of 17:29 for 5k in XC, member of State Runner-Up Cross Country Team in 2018 and State Championship Team in 2019.

Personal: Harrison, the son of Butte natives Randy and Heather, plans to pursue a degree in Petroleum Engineering.

Women's Team

Alisa Hashley Gresham, Ore. Montana State University

Montana State University: PR's of 2:27 for 800m, 4:58 for 1500m, and 19:42 for 5k in XC.

Personal: Alisa, the daughter of Shirley and Dana Drenner, plans to pursue a Master's degree in Materials Science & Engineering.

Abby Hoffman Park City, Mont. Park City HS

High School: All-State in Class C Cross Country. PR's of 12:56 for 3200m and 21:28 for 5k in XC.

Personal: Abby, the daughter of Gayle and Kevin, plans to pursue a degree in Exercise & Health Science.

Lexi LaDoux Conconully, Wash. Okanogan HS

High School: PR's of 2:23 for 800m, 4:51 for 1500m, and 19:22 for 5k in XC.

Personal: Lexi, the daughter of Stacey Brown and Trent LaDoux, plans to pursue a degree in Business & Information Technology.

Hailey Nielson Butte, Mont. Butte HS

High School: All-State in Class AA 800m. PR's of 2:21 for 800m, 5:26 for 1600m, and 19:26 for 5k in XC.

Personal: Hailey, the daughter of Valerie and Tim, plans to pursue a degree in Chemistry.

