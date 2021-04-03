Montana Tech completes sweep of Carroll College in regular-season finale

BUTTE — The Orediggers might be peaking at just the right time.

Maureen Jessop leveled 15 kills, Taylor Henley had 12 and the Montana Tech volleyball team overcame a slow start to storm past Carroll College in four sets 16-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-10 in the regular-season finale for both teams.

With the win, Tech (8-10 overall, 8-10 in the Frontier Conference) completed a sweep of the Saints to bounce back from a pair of losses to Providence last weekend. The Orediggers overcame Carroll in five sets on Thursday.

Karina Mickelson added 11 kills for the Orediggers. Hannah Oggerino had 23 digs and McKenna Kaelber had 42 assists.

The Saints were paced by 10 kills from Lexie Gleasman, 23 digs from Julia Carr and 15 assists from Ali Williams.

The Orediggers will now head into next week's Frontier Conference Tournament as the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Montana Western in the first round on Tuesday. The Saints (10-8) are the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 MSU-Northern.

No. 1 Providence and No. 2 Rocky Mountain College will receive first-round byes.