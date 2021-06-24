Montana Tech changes Copper Game kickoff time

BUTTE — (Editor's note: Montana Tech Athletics Press Release)

Montana Tech opens the highly anticipated 2021 season with the annual Copper Game presented by Rocky Mountain Credit Union on Saturday August 28th. The home opener will again take place under the lights with the kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m.

“We are very excited to open up our season at home on August 28th at night in the annual Copper Game,” said Head Coach Kyle Samson. “We are expecting a huge crowd and can’t wait to be finally back on the field and playing in front of the best fans in the Frontier Conference.”

The Orediggers open the home campaign against Eastern Oregon University. The 2021 evening home opener will be the first game played on Bob Green Field since November 16, 2019. Montana Tech has hosted night games for the home opener just a handful of time in the past decade including 2018, 2017, 2014 and 2010.

“At our level, there’s nothing better than the gameday atmosphere at Bob Green Field,” added Samson. “It has been a long time coming for our players and staff and that first “Digger Walk” through the tailgates and into the stadium is going to be very special for all of us!”

Montana Tech enters the 2021 season under the direction of Head Coach Kyle Samson who was tapped to lead the Diggers on January 21, 2020 after spending the previous season as the program’s Offensive Coordinator.

The Copper Game will feature copper jerseys for the Orediggers. Fans are encouraged to wear copper and commemorative copper shirts will be available closer to the start of the season.

For more information about Oredigger athletics, visit GoDiggers.com or call 406.496.4105.

