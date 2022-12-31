Montana Tech basketball teams wrap up non-conference play with sweep over Keyano University

BUTTE — The Montana Tech men's and women's basketball teams will ring in the new year on a high note.

The Orediggers wrapped up non-conference play on Friday at the HPER Complex with a sweep over Keyano University (Canada) to give both teams two wins in as many days.

The Tech women led from beginning to end against the Huskies and rolled to an 85-56 victory to post back-to-back wins for the first time this season and under first-year head coach Jeff Graham.

The Orediggers saw five players score in double digits: Aubrie Rademacher led the way with 18 points, Tavia Rooney scored 14, Ally Cleverly added 13, Liv Wangerin had 11 and Kia Wasson scored 10. Rademacher and Soda Rice each grabbed six rebounds for Tech, which scored 38 points off turnovers.

In the men's game, the No. 13 Orediggers overcame an early 7-0 deficit and pull away for an 80-70 win to hand the Huskies their first loss of the season.

Tech (13-2 overall) was paced by a 25-point outing from Caleb Bellach, 15 from Michael Ure, a double-double from Hayden Diekhans who had 14 points and 11 boards, and 12 points from Chrishon Dixon. Bellach went 10-of-19 from the field and hit 4-of-5 free throws.

Both Oredigger teams get a few days off before returning to Frontier Conference play on Thursday at home against Carroll College. The women tip off at 5 p.m. and the men at 7 p.m.