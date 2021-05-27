Montana contingent making presence known at NAIA national meet

GULF SHORES, Ala. — Through one day at the NAIA National Outdoor track and field meet, a strong contingent of Montana athletes are making their presence known.

Lee Walburn, a Carroll College sophomore, is just 48 points outside of the lead in the decathlon with 3,603 points and will hopefully make up some ground to capture

the top spot on Thursday when competitors take on the discus, pole vault, javelin, 1500-meter and 110-meter hurdles.

Cleet Wrzesinski, an 11-time state champion at Ennis and Baker, currently sits in 10th in the decathlon.

Sydney Little Light, a sophomore at Rocky Mountain College from Crow Agency, finished in 8th in the women's 1500-meter prelim race to earn a spot in Friday's final race.

Below is a list of athletes with known Montana ties and their results from the first day of competition. If anyone is left off the list, please email sports@ktvh.com.

Lee Walburn, Carroll: 2nd in Decathlon, 3,603 points

Cleet Wrezsinski, Dickinson State: 10th in Decathlon, 3,339 points

Sydney Little Light, Rocky Mountain College: 8th in 1500-meter race prelim, 4:44.33

Natalie Yocum, Carroll College:15th in 1500-meter prelim, 4:49.45

Chad Hemsley, Carroll College: 20th in 400-meter hurdles, 54.70

Payge and Payton Durocher, College of Idaho: 18th place in 4x100-meter prelims, 48.40

Elly Machado, Reghan Worley, Kate Picanco, Natalie Yocum; Carroll College: 3rd in 4x800 meter prelims, 9.14.61

Mckenzie Clark, Providence: 11th in javelin, 39.13 meters

Paxton Miller, Dickinson State: 7th in javelin, 59.80 meters

Kelsey Basset, Carroll College: 6th in pole vault, 3.75 meters

Chloe Gallagher, Carroll College: No height in pole vault

Shae Helterbran, Carroll College: No height in pole vault

Faith Brennan, Dickinson State: 21st in long jump, 5.31 meters

Riley Crissman, Montana Tech: 10th in 10,000 meter race, 36:55.98