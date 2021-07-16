Malby stepping down as Rocky Mountain College AD

(RMC Athletics release)

BILLINGS - Jeff Malby is stepping down as athletic director at Rocky Mountain College, Executive Vice President and Dean for Student Life Brad Nason announced Friday morning.

“I am extremely honored to have had the opportunity to serve my alma mater, our student-athletes as well as coaching and administrative staff,” Malby said.

Malby's final day on Rocky's staff will be August 31. Longtime Rocky volleyball coach Laurie Kelly and previous RMC athletic director Bobby Beers will handle AD duties while the school conducts a "comprehensive search" to fill the role.

Malby served under Bruce Parker as the associate athletic director from 2015 to 2018 before taking over the head job on an interim basis upon Parker’s retirement in February of 2018. That March, Malby was promoted to the full time position.

“I have spent the majority of my career as a teacher and coach and have decided that I yearn to return to the classroom and basketball floor,” Malby added.

“We have accomplished a lot of positive things at Rocky. Team GPAs have shown improvement; we won back-to-back Frontier Conference Bandy Awards and finished second this year, and outside of a pandemic, our teams have been amazing volunteering throughout the Rocky and Billings-area communities.”

RMC President Bob Wilmouth stated, “We will never get in the way of allowing someone to pursue their passion but losing Jeff affects us both professionally and personally. He is an exceptional person and contributed to our continued evolution and I thank him on behalf of a grateful college for his service.”