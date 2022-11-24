Maddison Dixon, Kenny Curtis earn Frontier Conference player of the week

(Editor's note: Providence press release.)

WHITEFISH – Maddy Dixon of the University of Providence was selected as the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference's Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

Dixon is a 6-foot junior from Pomeroy, Wash. Providence went 2-0 over the weekend. The Argos beat Haskell Indians Nation College (Wash.) 58-51 and Northwest University (Wash.) 68-55.

Dixon averaged 13.5 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two steals per game. She was 13 of 21 from field (61.9 percent)

Kenny Curtis of the University of Providence was selected as the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference's Men's Basketball Player of the Week. Curtis is a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard from Seattle, Wash. Providence recorded two wins at the Montana Tech Classic over the weekend. The Argos beat Dickinson State (N.D.) 94–84 and in overtime, beat Lewis-Clark State 85-75. Curtis averaged 26.5 points, four assists and 2.5 steals. He was 18 of 34 from the field, 10 of 17 on 3-point field goals and 7 of 11 from free throw line. In the win over Dickinson, he was a perfect 7 of 7 from the 3-point line.