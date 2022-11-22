League title propelled Carroll's Garrett Kocab, Troy Purcell to top Frontier honors

WHITEFISH — Winning a share of the Frontier Conference football title and earning a berth in the NAIA playoffs meant Carroll College earned several postseason accolades from the league on Monday.

Defensive lineman Garrett Kocab was named the conference's defensive player of the year while Troy Purcell was chosen as the league's coach of the year.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Kocab finished the 2022 season with 58 tackles (nine for loss) and 3.5 sacks. Kocab helped Carroll's defense limit opponents to averages of 19.7 points and less than 300 yards of offense per game.

Purcell guided the Saints on a five-game winning streak to close the regular season, including a 21-6 victory at No. 11 College of Idaho that forced a tie between the teams atop the Frontier standings. Carroll earned the league's automatic bid to the postseason by virtue of a tiebreaker (total defensive points allowed).

Carroll season came to an end with an 8-3 record in a 17-14 first-round NAIA playoff loss at No. 2 Grand View (Iowa).

Montana Western QB Jon Jund was named the Frontier's offensive player of the year.

