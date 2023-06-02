Kurt Paulson steps down as Carroll College men's basketball coach

HELENA — Kurt Paulson resigned as Carroll College head men's basketball coach on Friday after five seasons, the Saints announced.

Paulson compiled a 115-44 record at Carroll and guided the program to four NAIA tournaments, including an appearance in the national championship game in 2019.

"Carroll has been good to me for 12 years as both a student-athlete and coach. I will forever love this place and the people I met along the way," Paulson stated in a press release.

"Thanks to (Carroll president) Dr. (John) Cech and (athletic director) Charlie Gross for the opportunity. Thanks to the players as they accomplished a lot — most wins in the conference the last five seasons with a team GPA of 3.36 over that time. Thanks to the assistant coaches, managers and trainers as well. Right now my wife and sons need my time, we look forward to the next chapter."

Paulson, the 27th coach in Carroll men's basketball history and a former Saints player, was named Frontier Conference coach of the year in 2019 and 2022, seasons in which he led the team to regular season league championships.

Carroll indicated that a search for Paulson's replacement is under way.

"Kurt did an outstanding job leading Carroll's Men's Basketball program." Gross stated in the Carroll release. "The team was highly competitive on a national level; they shined in the classroom and were engaged in the community at every opportunity.

"Carroll prides itself on modeling excellence and having no equal, and Kurt was no exception to this standard during his five-year tenure. I wish to personally thank Kurt for his loyalty and passion for Carroll College and our Men's Basketball program. His dedication truly embodies what it means to be a Fighting Saint, and we wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors."