Kicker Spencer Berger remains even-keeled for No. 8-ranked Carroll College

HELENA — Kicker Spencer Berger was flawless last week in Carroll College's 43-3 road romp over Frontier Conference opponent MSU-Northern.

Berger, a sophomore from Billings West, hit two field goals and was 5 for 5 on point-after tries. Both of his field goals were from 42 yards. As a result, Berger on Monday was named the Frontier's special teams player of the week.

“It was a windy day up there in Havre and he ended up looking real good,” Carroll coach Troy Purcell told MTN Sports.

Berger has continued to build his confidence surrounded by a team that supports him day in and day out, but he knows not to get too high.

“You've just got to stay humble with it, because you know, there is always room to improve,” Berger said. “The big thing for me is I try to not think about it at all before kicks. I try to lock myself in and lock out the crowd.

“(It’s the) same kick that I’m going to kick if we’re up by 40 or down by three. For me, it’s just knowing that I've got to repeat the same form, and as long as I am focused on what I need to do, it’ll be good.”

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Carroll's Spencer Berger wins NAIA POW honors yet again

This is the first time that Berger has won the conference's special teams award in 2023. He last received the recognition for his performance against Eastern Oregon in 2022, being named the NAIA national special teams player of the week.

“As a kicker you always want to be perfect, that is always the goal,” said Berger, who looks up to Baltimore Raven’s kicker Justin Tucker.

Berger is the fourth from Carroll to win a Frontier football player of the week award this season, after linebacker Hunter Peck, defensive back Tug Smith and quarterback Jack Prka.

Carroll (5-0) will head to Eastern Oregon (1-4) on Saturday with kickoff set for 2 p.m.