Great Falls CMR's Kacey Christensen signs with Providence for women's basketball

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR’s Kacey Christensen has officially signed her letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Providence next season. She is the only returning starter for this year’s CMR squad and can now focus on playing in the moment, rather than worrying about her college decision.

“It’s really exciting. I’m glad I don’t have to worry about it anymore,” said Christensen.

Choosing Providence was not a hard decision for her to make. She says that the coaching staff and the players were very welcoming and it helped her to fall in love with the idea of going there. Her future team and coaches were all in attendance for the her signing on Tuesday.

Christensen plans to make the most of going to school close to home. Her plans are to stay on campus and make friends for the college experience, but she is glad that she can return to her CMR family for extra assistance when needed.

Christensen will finish off her senior year with the Rustlers under new head coach Haley Vining. Their first game will be Dec. 9.

