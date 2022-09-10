Jon Jund's big day leads Montana Western to non-league victory over Dickinson State

DILLON — Jon Jund threw three touchdown passes and ran for two others Saturday to lead Montana Western to a 35-14 nonconference victory over visiting Dickinson State.

Jund finished 17-for-29 passing for 269 yards, and also rushed 17 times for 70 yards. Jund opened the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run, then found Dylan Shipley with a 25-yard TD pass as the Bulldogs took a 14-0 lead.

Dickinson State answered with a 22-yard touchdown run by Scobey product Riley Linder, then tied it on a 77-yard punt return for a touchdown by Isaiah Kludt. Western took a 21-14 lead into halftime when Jund found Reese Neville for a 5-yard scoring pass with two seconds left in the second quarter.

Jund hit Dylan Shipley with a 34-yard TD pass in the third quarter, then Jund ran one in from 4 yards out in the fourth as the Bulldogs took control.

The victory moved the Bulldogs' record to 2-1 overall. Dickinson State, a perennial power in the North Star Athletic Association, is now 0-2.