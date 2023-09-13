"It's nice to give back": Montana Tech women's basketball volunteers at Belmont Center

BUTTE — The Montana Tech women's basketball team traded in practice jerseys for hair nets on Wednesday.

The Orediggers served lunch at the Belmont Senior Center, located at 615 E. Mercury Street, which has been in its current location since 1998. The center serves many of its inbound members through Meals on Wheels programs, and Wednesday's lunch was one of the Belmont's congregate meals, which director Kim Kingston said, for many members, is "the only time they get to get out and socialize."

Kingston said having an opportunity for the Belmont's members to meet and interact with Tech's team is essential during this covid era where isolation among senior citizens has become a growing concern.

"This is what we need," said Kingston. "They thrive when they get to interact and tell their stories to the younger generation. It helps carry on our histories."

"I think it's huge what we've been through the last couple years with covid and being isolated even more," said Tech head coach Jeff Graham. "Gives them a connection to the kids. It's great for our team."

For Tech's players, Wednesday provided an opportunity to serve the community that supports them.

"It's always rewarding being able to give back," said redshirt junior guard Ally Cleverly. "Butte as a whole just does so much for us so it was really exciting to come back and do little things for them. That meant a lot."

"I just know that the Butte community is so supportive of us," echoed redshirt sophomore forward Macy Mayer. "So it's nice to give back."

The Belmont Center, which provides a host of services from fitness classes to wellness checks, is always looking for new volunteers and can be reached at 406-723-7773.