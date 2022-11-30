Hometown Heroes: Great Falls CMR alumni shine as teammates at Providence

GREAT FALLS — College athletes sometimes drift away from home when they are making their college decision, but a select few choose to stay home and attend a local university. The University of Providence has a talented group of Great Falls CMR alum who have been key factors on this years roster. Sam Vining, Jake Olsen and Caleb Currington were teammates at CMR and now they have all reunited again at Providence.

Vining is a sophomore transfer from Rocky Mountain College. After having a solid freshman season where he averaged 10 points per game, he decided it was time to return to Great Falls.

“I wanted to come back home and spend time with family,” said Vining. “They run a really good program down here so I wanted to be apart of that and get to play with some of my old buddies.”

Currington is now in his junior year with the Argos and takes pride in playing in Great Falls.

“It feels good to be repressing your hometown,” said Currington. “Just having everybody that you know coming to your games, coming to support you. I think that’s the best part about it.”

The trio had great success together at CMR, winning the state championship in 2018. The chemistry that thy cooked up back then is still running strong as they hope to be even more successful at Providence. Jake Olsen, now in his senior year, is hoping they can use that chemistry to reign in another conference title. With one already under his belt, he looks to win one more and be remembered for one thing.

“Just as a winner. I won at both places I played at, CMR and then here we won a frontier conference championship,” said Olsen. “So just as a person who leaves it better than they found it.”

The team will be back in action on Thursday as they host MSU-Northern at 7 p.m.

