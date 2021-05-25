Hardin's Alyssa Pretty Weasel signs with MSU-Northern volleyball

(Editor's note: MSU-Northern media release)

HAVRE -- Montana State University-Northern volleyball coach Jerry Wagner has announced the signing of Hardin High School standout Alyssa Pretty Weasel to join the Skylight program next fall. Pretty Weasel is a 6-foot outside hitter/right side with 160 kills, 52 blocks and a hitting .275% this last season.

"I'm happy to announce the signing of Alyssa Pretty Weasel to the MSU-Northern Skylights volleyball team," said Wagner. "I've long admired how well-coached, talented, successful and hard-working the players are that come from Hardin High School. Alyssa definitely did her part during her career to contribute to that proud tradition.

"I have attempted (with no luck) to recruit several volleyball players from Hardin over the years, but that luck changed since returning to MSUN. We are fortunate now to have Hardin graduates Elissa Lind, Katie Murdock and Alyssa Pretty Weasel in the program and I couldn't be more pleased.

"Alyssa brings a wealth of athletic talent and hard work, which has earned her great respect from all of her teammates. ... Her experience blocking and hitting as a middle, along with being left handed, bring valuable dimensions to our offense and defense."

Pretty Weasel was selected as a first-team all-conference player and all-state her junior and senior years. She also was a named team MVP. Pretty Weasel was also selected for the 2020 Great Falls Tribune Super-State Girls Volleyball Team. Pretty Weasel played basketball as well and received second-team all-conference honors.

"I chose MSUN because Coach Wagner really kept in touch throughout the whole recruiting process and I feel the school setting will be good for my academic goals," Pretty Weasel said. "When I went to visit the school, I felt welcomed and very comfortable with everyone I met."