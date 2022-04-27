Frontier Track and Field Championships Day 1: Tech's Richtman qualifies for nationals in 10,000m

GREAT FALLS — Day one of the Frontier Conference Track and Field Championships featured some of the longer distance events before all the other track and field events get going Wednesday, April 27.

Carroll College won both 4x800 relays for the men and women as the men won with a time of 7:52 while the women ran a time of 9:37.

In the 10,000-meter run, Rocky Mountain College’s Jackson Duffey came up huge in the last tweleve laps to come from behind and take first with a time of 33 minutes and 18 seconds.

The best story of the day was national powerhouse Montana Tech’s Becca Richtman. Already first in the nation in the 5,000-meter run and 3,000 meter steeplechase, Richtman posted a national qualifying mark of 37 minutes and 25 seconds continuing her brilliant senior season.

The men and women’s hammer throw results were not made readily available. All other track and field events begin tomorrow at 10 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.

