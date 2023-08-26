Frontier roundup: MSU-Northern shuts out Mayville State, snaps 13-game losing streak

HAVRE — Montana State-Northern snapped a 13-game losing streak Saturday with a 14-0 shutout victory over non-conference foe Mayville State.

It stands as the Lights' first victory since Oct. 23, 2021, when they defeated Eastern Oregon 22-20 in Havre.

Saturday against Mayville State, MSU-Northern took a 7-0 lead on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Oakley Kopp to Jeremiah Benson in the second quarter. In the third, Mason Dionne scored on a 3-yard run to put the Lights up by two scores.

Kopp completed 17 of 24 passes for 145 yards with one touchdown and one interception. In a defensive game, the Lights mustered just nine first downs on offense but limited Mayville State to just 145 total yards and 0 for 7 on fourth-down plays.

Devin Carmona made seven tackles (three for loss) with two quarterback sacks to lead Northern's defense. Spencer Lehnerz made eight tackles, intercepted a pass and broke up two others.

This story will be updated