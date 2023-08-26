Watch Now
Frontier Conference

Actions

Frontier roundup: MSU-Northern shuts out Mayville State, snaps 13-game losing streak

MSU-Northern-logo.jpg
MTN Sports
MSU-Northern-logo.jpg
Posted at 3:36 PM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 17:36:29-04

HAVRE — Montana State-Northern snapped a 13-game losing streak Saturday with a 14-0 shutout victory over non-conference foe Mayville State.

It stands as the Lights' first victory since Oct. 23, 2021, when they defeated Eastern Oregon 22-20 in Havre.

Saturday against Mayville State, MSU-Northern took a 7-0 lead on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Oakley Kopp to Jeremiah Benson in the second quarter. In the third, Mason Dionne scored on a 3-yard run to put the Lights up by two scores.

Kopp completed 17 of 24 passes for 145 yards with one touchdown and one interception. In a defensive game, the Lights mustered just nine first downs on offense but limited Mayville State to just 145 total yards and 0 for 7 on fourth-down plays.

Devin Carmona made seven tackles (three for loss) with two quarterback sacks to lead Northern's defense. Spencer Lehnerz made eight tackles, intercepted a pass and broke up two others.

This story will be updated

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!