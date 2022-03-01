Frontier Conference men's basketball All-Conference selections

WHITEFISH — Conference commissioner Kent Paulson announced the 2021-22 Frontier Conference All-Conference Men’s Basketball team, as well as individual award winners, all-defensive team and Champions of Character after balloting by the league’s coaches.
Carroll College’s Kurt Paulson was selected as the 2021-2022 Coach of the Year. Carroll senior forward Jovan Sljivancanin was selected as the league’s Player of the Year.
Montana Tech sophomore forward Caleb Bellach was selected as Newcomer of the Year.
Montana Tech freshman guard Keeley Bake was selected Sixth-Man of the Year.
Montana Tech senior forward Derrius Collins was selected the Defensive Player of the Year. Kael Robinson of Rocky Mountain College was selected Freshmen of the Year.
FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Shamrock Campbell, senior, Caroll College
Jovan Sljivancanin, senior, Carroll College
Mascio McCadney, senior, MSU-Northern
Caleb Bellach, sophomore, Montana Tech
Sindou Diallo, senior, Montana Tech
Jalen Hodges, senior, Montana Western
SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
David Harris, senior, MSU-Northern
Taylor England, senior, Montana Tech
Max Clark, senior, Montana Western
Jamal Stephenson, junior, Montana Western
Abdul Bah, junior, Rocky Mountain College
Marcus Stephens, junior, Providence
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Shamrock Campbell, senior, Carroll College
Jonny Hillman, junior, Carroll College
Jesse Keltner, junior, MSU-Northern
Derrius Collins, senior, Montana Tech
Dawson Fowler, junior, Providence
CHAMPIONSHIPS OF CHARACTER
Jaedon Lieberg, redshirt junior, Carroll College
Christian Jones, redshirt senior, Montana Tech
Treyton Paxton, sophomore, Montana Western
CJ Nelson, junior, MSU-Northern
Beau Santistevan, junior, Rocky Mountain College
Dawson Fowler, junior, Providence