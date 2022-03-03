Frontier Conference women's basketball All-Conference selections

WHITEFISH — Conference commissioner Kent Paulson announced the Frontier Conference 2021-2022 Women’s All-Conference Basketball team, all-defensive team as well as individual award winners and Champions of Character after balloting by the league’s coaches.

Rocky Mountain College’s Wes Keller was selected Coach of the Year. Rocky senior guard N’Dea Flye dominated the individual awards as she was selected Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Rocky guard Gracee Lekvold was selected Freshmen of the Year and University of Providence sophomore guard Brooklyn Harn was selected the 6th Player of the Year.

FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Jamie Pickens, junior, Carroll College

Danie Wagner, senior, Carroll College

Brynley Fitzgerald, junior, Montana Western

N'Dea Flye, senior, Rocky Mountain College

Parker Esary, senior, Providence

Emilee Maldonado, senior, Providence

SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Christine Denny, senior, Carroll College

Sienna Swannack, senior, Carroll College

Tavia Rooney, sophomore, Montana Tech

Dani Urick, senior, Montana Tech

Kloie Thatcher, junior, Rocky Mountain College

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-CONFERENCE

Peyton Kehr, senior, MSU-Northern

Shainy Mack, sophomore, Montana Western

Shauna Bribiescas, senior, Rocky Mountain College

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Kamden Hillborn, senior, Carroll College

Sienna Swannack, senior, Carroll College

N'Dea Flye, senior, Rocky Mountain College

Kloie Thatcher, junior, Rocky Mountain College

Reed Hazard, junior, Providence

CHAMPIONS OF CHARACTER

Jaidyn Lyman, senior, Carroll College

Meg Delaney, junior, Montana Tech

Mesa King, redshirt junior, Montana Western

ShaAnn Danelson, sophomore, MSU-Northern

Katelyn Ostrowski, senior, Rocky Mountain College

Elly Teske, senior, Providence

