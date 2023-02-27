Frontier Conference Women: Providence, Rocky heading to semifinals

GREAT FALLS — The Argos advance to the semifinals to face Carroll College after surviving a second half comeback from Montana Tech. Argos and the Saints will tip off Monday at 11AM. Rocky Mountain finished off a four game season sweep of MSU Northern as they knocked the Skylights out of the tournament. The Bears will match up with Montana Western at 1PM on Monday for a chance to play in the championship.

Providence 68, Montana Tech 58

Providence was on fire from downtown early in the first quarter, knocking down four from beyond the arc. Their hot shooting and dominance on the glass propelled them to a 18-16 lead after one. They followed that up by opening the second quarter on an 13-0 run to go ahead 31-16. That run came to an end as Tavia Rooney put in a floater off the glass for Tech’s first points of the quarter. But Providence forced the Diggers into 10 first half turnovers and added 9 more points off second chances to go up 42-23 at the break.

That lead would diminish in the third as Tech came out the locker more aggressive. Rooney led the run for the Diggers as they outscored Providence 19-10 in the third and cut the deficit down to 10. Dani Urick came up with an and-one to start the fourth, and soon after added two more free throws that brought them within six. But that was the closest they would get. Crunch time buckets and late game free throws helped Providence hold on for the win.

Providence had four players finish in double figures: Brooklyn Harn with 17, Reed Hazard with 14, Maddy Dixon and Kennedy Cartwright with 12 each. Tavia Rooney finished with 16 for the Diggers and Dani Urik added another 13.

Rocky 70, Northern 61

Rocky got out to a ten point lead after the first half because they dominated the paint and was able to get to the free throw line, sinking five of their eight attempts. They also played defense without fouling, limiting Northern to only one free throw attempt. The Skylights committed nine turnovers that led to fifteen points for the Bears. Domonique Stephens and Morgan Baird combined for 23 of Rocky’s 35 first half points.

The Skylights cut the lead down to seven on three separate occasions in the third quarter but they were never able to get it below that. The Bears went on a run to end the quarter, including a last second three from Kloie Thatcher that gave them a 60-45 lead. That lead allowed them to slow the game down in the fourth and hold on for the win.

The forwards for Rocky led the way in the win. Domonique Stephens, Mackenzie Dothan, and Morgan Baird combined for 44 points. Riley Kehr finished with 18 points for the Skylights. She had help from Briaunna McCullough with 12, Savannah Toms with 11, and Jalen Callender with 10.