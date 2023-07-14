Frontier Conference names Scott Crawford next commissioner

HELENA — The Frontier Conference on Friday named Dr. Scott Crawford its next commissioner. Crawford is replacing longtime commissioner Kent Paulson, who announced his retirement in April.

Crawford has served as commissioner of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference since 2007. Prior to his time with the KCAC, he was the commissioner of the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, an assistant commissioner for the Mid-South Conference, and worked in a variety of other athletic-related positions.

“Dr. Crawford brings 16 years of experience as a commissioner of one of the NAIA’s largest athletic conferences to the Frontier Conference,” Dr. John Cech, co-chair of the search, stated in a press release. “He comes to the table with many ideas to both strengthen and grow our conference which is already known across the nation as one of the most competitive conferences in the NAIA.”

“I am thrilled to return to the Northwest,” Crawford, an Idaho native, stated in the release. “(I am) accepting this new challenge and assuming the day-to-day leadership of the Frontier Conference with the energy and enthusiasm it deserves. I thank Dr. John Cech, Dr. Les Cook, and the other members of the Frontier Conference’s Council of Presidents for extending this opportunity to me.

“I will strive to honor the legacy of past commissioners of the Frontier Conference, including my friend Kent Paulson, in my approach to growing the conference in terms of membership, sport expansion, and overall profile.”

Crawford has worked in a variety of leadership roles in the NAIA including chair of the NAIA Conference Commissioners Association. He is currently chair of the NAIA’s National Coordinating Committee.

Crawford was inducted into the Kansas Collegiate Officials Hall of Fame as well as being recognized as the NAIA’s administrator of the year in 2012-13. He was also engaged in his community as a former member of the board of education for the Maize School District and participant in the Leadership Wichita Class of 2016.

Crawford has both a bachelor of arts degree in English from Brigham Young University and a bachelor of science degree in secondary education from the University of Utah.

He has a master's degree in sports administration and a doctorate in educational leadership and organizational development from the University of Louisville.

“Scott is an incredible hire for our conference and brings not only a wealth of experience and ideas, but passion and energy to help grow and strengthen the conference,” Cook stated in the press release.

Crawford will begin his tenure with the Frontier on Sept. 1.