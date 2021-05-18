Frontier Conference honors Carroll College, Rocky Mountain College track and field athletes

WHITEFISH -- Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College each had two athletes earn Frontier Conference track and field recognition on Monday. Joshua Malone and Chloe Gallagher were named the league's men's and women's field athletes of the week for the Fighting Saints, while Jackson Wilson and Sydney Little Light took the men's and women's track honors for the Battlin' Bears. All four athletes were honored for their performances at the Last Chance Meet hosted by Carroll.

Malone, a junior from Missoula, took first in the high jump with an NAIA ‘B’ Standard qualifying height of 2.05 meters (6 feet, 8.75 inches). That mark tied Malone for the ninth-best high jump in the entire NAIA this season. Gallagher is a freshman from Genoa, Ill., and finished first in the pole vault with an NAIA ‘B’ Standard qualifying vault of 3.55 meters at the Last Chance Meet.

Wilson, a freshman from Box Elder, S.D., finished first in the 5,000-meter run with an NAIA 'A' Standard qualifying time of 14 minutes, 39.29 seconds, and Little Light, a sophomore from Crow Agency, placed first in the 1,500-meter with a winning time of 4:40.77 and first in the 400 with a Rocky school record time of 1:03.00.

The NAIA Track and Field Championships will take place May 26-28 in Gulf Shores, Ala.