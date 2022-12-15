Frontier Conference football well represented on AFCA NAIA All-America team

WACO, Texas — Nine players from the Frontier Conference were named to the American Football Coaches Association's 2022 NAIA All-America football team, announced Thursday.

On the first team were Montana Western senior offensive lineman Noah Danielson, a Great Falls CMR alum, and Carroll defensive lineman Garrett Kocab, a senior from Phelan, California. College of Idaho defensive back Dorian Hardin was also a first-team selection.

Kocab was named the Frontier's defensive player of the year as well as a first-team all-conference selection. Danielson helped Western lead the conference in rushing. He was also a first-team all-league choice.

Carroll center Andrew Carter, a senior from Gooding, Idaho, was named to the second-team offense. It is Carter's second All-America nod in his career.

Making honorable mention were UM Western quarterback Jon Jund, Montana Tech wide receiver Trevor Hoffman, Southern Oregon linebacker Jake Regino, College of Idaho linebacker Dylan Martinez and Rocky Mountain College defensive back Kaysan Barnett.