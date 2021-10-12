Frontier Conference basketball coaches pick Carroll College men, women in preseason polls

WHITEFISH—The Carroll College men's and women's basketball teams are the unanimous preseason favorites to win the Frontier Conference in the 2021-2022 season, according to the conference coaches poll released on Wednesday.

In the women's poll, Montana Western edged the University of Providence by one point for second place. MSU-Northern and Rocky Mountain College tied for third. Montana Tech is picked to finish last.

Providence senior guard Emilee Maldonado was selected as the preseason women's player of the year. Maldonado was the conference player of the year last season.

In the men's poll, Montana Tech led Providence by one point for second place.

MSU-Northern was picked fourth followed by Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College.

Carroll's Jovan Sljivancanin, a senior forward, was tabbed the men’s basketball coaches choice as the preseason player of the year.

The preseason all-conference teams and preseason polls can be found below.

POLLS



Men Points Women Points Carroll College (5) 25 Carroll College (5) 25 Montana Tech 18 Montana Western (1) 19.5 Providence (1) 17 Providence 18.5 MSU-Northern 14 MSU-Northern 10 Montana Western 11 Rocky Mountain College 10 Rocky Mountain College 5 Montana Tech 7

Votes were five points for first, four points for second, three points for third, two points for fourth and one point for fifth. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

2021-2022 Women’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year:

Emilee Maldonado, University of Providence, 5-5, senior guard; Sunnyside, Wash.

2021-2022 Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team

Christine Denny, Carroll College, 5-9, senior guard; Fairfield, Wash.

Parker Esary, University of Providence, 6-1, senior post; Kalama, Wash.

Brynley Fitzgerald, Montana Western, 5-11, junior guard; Dillon, Mont.

Jami Pickens, Carroll College, 6-2, junior forward; Helena, Mont.

Dani Wagner, Carroll College, 5-9, senior guard; Havre, Mont.

2021-2022 Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year:

Jovan Sljivancanin, Carroll College, 6-5, senior forward, Belgrade Serbia

2021-2022 Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team

Shamrock Campbell, Carroll College, 6-1, senior guard; Spokane, Wash.

Sindou Diallo, Montana Tech, 6-3, senior guard; Tacoma, Wash.

Taylor England, Montana Tech, 6-7, senior post/forward; Helena, Mont.

Mascio McCadney, MSU-Northern, 6-3, senior guard; Detroit, Mich.

Marcus Stephens, University of Providence, 6-3, junior guard; Kalispell, Mont.