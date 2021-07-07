Frontier Conference announces year end awards

(Editor's note: Frontier Conference press release)

WHITEFISH-- Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson announced the 2020-2021 conference end of the year awards and the conference nominees for NAIA awards on Wednesday.

Doug Hashley of the University of Providence was selected as the Frontier Conference Athletic Director of the Year in a vote of the conference athletic directors. Hashley is in his first season at the helm of the University of Providence athletics. Hashley is the conference nominee for NAIA Athletic Director of the Year.

Brad Beffert of the University of Providence was selected the Frontier’s Athletic Trainer of the year. He is in his 20th season as the Providence head athletic trainer. Beffert is the conference nominee for NAIA Athletic Trainer of the Year.

Casey Parrott was selected as the Frontier Conference's Sports Information Director of the Year. In his fourth year as the Montana Western Sports Information Director, Parrott wins his third straight SID of the Year award. He is the conference nominee for NAIA Sports Information Director of the Year.

Jim Croft of the University of Providence is the conference nominee for the NAIA Wally Schwartz Faculty Athletics Representative of the Year award.

Gary Picone of Lewis-Clark State College will receive the “Ron ‘Swede’ Kenison Award. The award is the most prestigious service award given in the Frontier Conference.

Steve Jones of Carroll College is the conference nominee for the NAIA Charles Morris Administrator of the Year award.

Joe McClafferty of Montana Tech is the conference nominee for induction into the NAIA Hall of Fame in the Meritorious Service category.

Rachelle Sayers head women’s basketball coach at Carroll College is the conference nominee for the NAIA Coach of Character award.

Madelyn Geritz, Carroll College women’s basketball player, is the conference nominee for the NAIA Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character award.

Taelyr Krantz, Carroll College volleyball player, is the conference nominee for the NAIA A.O. Durr scholarship award.

The NAIA national award recipients are announced during NAIA National Awards Day in September and will be presented with a certificate and recognized at an annual function in conjunction with the NAIA National Convention.

