Frontier Conference announces preseason all-league teams, MVPs ahead of 2022-23 season

Posted at 4:22 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 18:22:49-04

WHITEFISH — The Frontier Conference on Wednesday unveiled its preseason all-league teams and player of the year picks for the 2022-23 men's and women's season.

Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach was picked as the men's preseason player of the year. A transfer from Division I Montana State, the 6-foot-7 Bellach averaged 15.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in his first season with the Orediggers last season. He shot 44.1% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, and was named first team all-conference.

Carroll's Jamie Pickens and Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald shared the women's preseason player of the year honor. The 6-2 Pickens averaged 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds last season. Fitzgerald, who stands 5-11, averaged 18 points per game a year ago. She grabbed rebounds 6.9 rebounds per game and shot 44.6%.

Following are the Frontier's preseason all-conference teams for the 2022-23 season:

Men

Caleb Bellach, F, Jr., Montana Tech (Preseason MVP)

Brendan Temple, F, Sr., Carroll

Jesse Keltner, F, Sr., MSU-Northern

Jamal Stevenson, G, Sr., UM Western

Jesse Owens, G, Soph., Rocky

Maxim Stephens, F, Jr., Rocky

Marcus Stephens, G, Sr., Providence

Women

Brynley Fitzgerald, G, Sr., UM Western (Co-preseason MVP)

Jamie Pickens, F, Sr., Carroll (Co-preseason MVP)

Sienna Swannack, G, Sr., Carroll

Tavia Rooney, G/F, Jr., Montana Tech

Dani Urick, F, Sr., Montana Tech

Kloie Thatcher, G, Sr., Rocky

Brooklyn Harn, G, Sr., Providence

