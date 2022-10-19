Frontier Conference announces preseason all-league teams, MVPs ahead of 2022-23 season

WHITEFISH — The Frontier Conference on Wednesday unveiled its preseason all-league teams and player of the year picks for the 2022-23 men's and women's season.
Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach was picked as the men's preseason player of the year. A transfer from Division I Montana State, the 6-foot-7 Bellach averaged 15.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in his first season with the Orediggers last season. He shot 44.1% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, and was named first team all-conference.
Carroll's Jamie Pickens and Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald shared the women's preseason player of the year honor. The 6-2 Pickens averaged 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds last season. Fitzgerald, who stands 5-11, averaged 18 points per game a year ago. She grabbed rebounds 6.9 rebounds per game and shot 44.6%.
Following are the Frontier's preseason all-conference teams for the 2022-23 season:
Men
Caleb Bellach, F, Jr., Montana Tech (Preseason MVP)
Brendan Temple, F, Sr., Carroll
Jesse Keltner, F, Sr., MSU-Northern
Jamal Stevenson, G, Sr., UM Western
Jesse Owens, G, Soph., Rocky
Maxim Stephens, F, Jr., Rocky
Marcus Stephens, G, Sr., Providence
Women
Brynley Fitzgerald, G, Sr., UM Western (Co-preseason MVP)
Jamie Pickens, F, Sr., Carroll (Co-preseason MVP)
Sienna Swannack, G, Sr., Carroll
Tavia Rooney, G/F, Jr., Montana Tech
Dani Urick, F, Sr., Montana Tech
Kloie Thatcher, G, Sr., Rocky
Brooklyn Harn, G, Sr., Providence