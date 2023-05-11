Frontier Conference announces 2023 outdoor track and field award winners

WHITEFISH — The Frontier Conference on Thursday announced its all-league and award winners for the 2023 outdoor track and field season.
Montana Tech sophomore Dom Maricelli was named men's track athlete of the year and Carroll College senior Garrett Kocab was selected men's field athlete of the year. Rocky Mountain College senior Sydney Little Light was chosen women's track athlete of the year while Montana Tech sophomore Abby Clark was named women's field athlete of the year.
Tech's Zach Kughn was named coach of the year. The selections were made by the league's coaches at the conclusion of the conference meet at the Lockwood High School track in Billings.
Following is the complete list of all-conference selections, as announced by the Frontier via press release. To be selected to the outdoor track and field all-conference team, athletes must place in the top three of their event at the conference meet.
MEN
Carroll College
|Name
|Events
|Year
|Hometown
|Cormac Benn
|Jumps
|So.
|Bigfork, Mont.
|Joseph Ceccacci
|Sprints
|Fr.
|Missoula, Mont.
|Connor Curnow
|Throws
|Fr.
|Dillon, Mont.
|Elias Hill
|Relays, Sprints
|Jr.
|Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
|Brycen Gardner
|Relays, Steeple Chase
|Fr.
|Spokane, Wash.
|Brett Glaser
|Decathlon, Jumps, Relays, Sprints
|Sr.
|Glasgow, Mont.
|Van Gottwals
|Middle Distance, Relays
|Sr.
|Billings, Mont.
|Rueben Hornby
|Throws
|Fr.
|Kalispell, Mont.
|Tate Kauffman
|Jumps
|Fr.
|Kalispell, Mont.
|Garrett Kocab
|Throws
|Sr.
|Phelan, Calif.
|James Normandeau
|Relays
|Jr.
|Ronan, Mont.
|Peter Rehberger
|Middle Distance
|Fr.
|Bozeman, Mont.
|Kaden Romney
|Relays
|Jr.
|Frenchtown, Mont.
|Garrett Schmill
|Relays
|Fr.
|Frenchtown, Mont.
|Timothy Sellars
|Throws
|So.
|Olympia, Wash.
|Josh Smalley
|Jumps
|So.
|Missoula, Mont.
|Bodie Smith
|Hurdles, Jumps
|Fr.
|Whitefish, Mont.
|Jackson Tarum
|Decathlon
|Fr.
|Great Falls, Mont.
Montana Tech
|Name
|Events
|Year
|Hometown
|Colter Ball
|Throws
|Fr.
|Fort Benton, Mont.
|Eli Byrd
|Decathlon
|So.
|Gardiner, Mont.
|Payton Cates
|Jumps
|Fr.
|Ronan, Mont.
|Caden Caywood
|Relays, Sprints
|So.
|Tendoy, Idaho
|Tucker Christensen
|Relays
|So.
|Palmer, Alaska
|Holt Downey
|Hurdles, Relays
|Fr.
|Butte, Mont.
|Konnor Gregerson
|Middle Distance, Relays
|Fr.
|Laurel, Mont.
|Lee Karpstein
|Relays
|Fr.
|Broadview, Mont.
|William Kempkes
|Relays
|Fr.
|Lincoln, Neb.
|Edwin Kipainoi
|Distance
|Jr.
|Kajiado, Kenya
|Dom Maricelli
|Relays, Sprints
|So.
|Florence, Mont.
|Morgan McClernan
|Hurdles, Relays
|Fr.
|Butte, Mont.
|Jesse Mecham
|Throws
|Fr.
|Frenchtown, Mont.
|Justin Morgan
|Distance, Steeplechase
|So.
|Thompson Falls, Mont.
|Derek Schultz
|Steeplechase
|Fr.
|Mountain Home, Idaho
|Bauer Seewald
|Jumps
|Fr.
|Cut Bank, Mont.
|Cade VanVleet
|Throws
|Fr.
|Noxon, Mont.
|Aiden Vlasaty
|Relays
|Rs/Sr.
|Seattle, Wash.
|Tyler Walter
|Relays
|Fr.
|Billings, Mont.
Montana Western
|Name
|Events
|Year
|Hometown
|Luke Lutz
|Distance
|Jr.
|Frenchtown, Mont.
Rocky Mountain College
|Name
|Events
|Year
|Hometown
|Dylan Cleary
|Relays
|So.
|Indian Village, Nev.
|Justin Glass
|Relays
|Fr.
|St. Louis, Mo.
|Cameron Hone
|Jumps, Relays
|Fr.
|Boise, Idaho
|Aiden Lantis
|Relays
|Fr.
|Billings, Mont.
|Eric Morgan
|Relays
|So.
|La Vida, Colo.
|Seth Petsch
|Middle Distance, Relays
|Fr.
|Billings, Mont.
|Quinlan Stewart
|Relays
|Jr.
|Polson, Mont.
|Corbyn Svec
|Relays
|Fr.
|Billings, Mont.
|Braden Tomlin
|Jumps, Relays
|So.
|Red Lodge, Mont.
|Jackson Wilson
|Distance, Middle Distance, Relays
|Jr.
|Box Elder, S.D.
University of Providence
|Name
|Events
|Year
|Hometown
|Shane Girres
|Jumps
|Jr.
|Great Falls, Mont.
|Evan Major
|Sprints
|Fr.
|Belgrade, Mont.
|Logan Nicholson
|Jumps
|Fr.
|Deer Lodge, Mont.
|Shyi O'Neil
|Hurdles
|Fr.
|Great Falls, Mont.
|Imhotep Pryor
|Throws
|Jr.
|Long Beach, Calif.
Champions of Character
|School
|Name
|Year
|Hometown
|Carroll College
|Elias Hill
|Jr.
|Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
|MSU-Northern
|Jaden Koon
|So.
|Sunburst, Mont.
|Montana Tech
|Eli Byrd
|Fr.
|Gardiner, Mont.
|Montana Western
|Brant Heiner
|So.
|Ronan, Mont.
|Rocky Mountain College
|Quinlan Stewart
|Jr.
|Polson, Mont.
|University of Providence
|Shane Girres
|Jr.
|Great Falls, Mont.
WOMEN
Carroll College
|Name
|Events
|Year
|Hometown
|Erika Arthur
|Steeplechase
|So.
|Soldotna, Alaska
|Madde Boles
|Jumps
|Sr.
|Kalispell, Mont.
|Paige Baxstresser
|Relays, Sprints
|Sr.
|San Luis Obispo, Calif.
|Katelyn Christensen
|Throws
|Fr.
|Hot Springs, Mont.
|Chloe Gallagher
|Jumps
|Jr.
|Genoa, Ill.
|Brette Graham
|Hurdles
|Sr.
|Lakeview, Ore.
|Kamden Hillborn
|Relays
|Sr.
|Clancy, Mont.
|Sydney J. Lamb
|Relays
|Fr.
|Spokane Valley, Wash.
|London Lambrecht
|Relays
|So.
|Bismarck, N.D.
|Sydney Miller
|Relays
|Fr.
|Moscow, Idaho
|Abbie Peterson
|Throws
|Jr.
|Princeton, Minn.
|Brooklynn Schultz
|Relays, Sprints
|So.
|Mead, Wash.
|Madalyn Shipman
|Relays
|So.
|Dillon, Mont.
|Katheryn Snyder
|Relays
|Fr.
|Union Gap, Wash.
|Natalie Yocum
|Middle Distance, Relays
|Jr.
|Frenchtown, Mont.
Montana Tech
|Name
|Events
|Year
|Hometown
|Naiya Beaudin
|Hurdles, Jumps, Relays
|So.
|Lolo, Mont.
|Abby Clark
|Heptathlon, Hurdles, Jumps, Relays
|So.
|Fort Benton, Mont.
|Kamryn Comba
|Middle Distance, Relays
|Fr.
|Idaho Falls, Idaho
|Mollee Conlan
|Relays
|Fr.
|Butte, Mont.
|RaeLynn Heggem
|Relays
|Fr.
|Ryegate, Mont.
|Alyssa Jany
|Middle Distance, Steeplechase
|Fr.
|Frederick, Colo.
|Karly Lawson
|Throws
|So.
|Hot Springs, Mont.
|Carlin Manning
|Distance, Steeplechase
|Jr.
|Kalispell, Mont.
|Hailey Nielson
|Distance
|So.
|Butte, Mont.
|Lizzy Perry
|Relays
|Fr.
|Oakdale, Wash.
|Anika Ploeger
|Jumps
|Fr.
|Baker, Mont.
|Emily Ratz
|Relays, Sprints
|Fr.
|Missoula, Mont.
|Olleca Severson
|Heptathlon, Hurdles, Relays
|So.
|Manhattan, Mont.
|Hailee Stiles
|Jumps
|So.
|Clancy, Mont.
|Jadyn Vermillion
|Heptathlon, Jumps, Relays, Sprints
|Fr.
|Myrtle Creek, Ore.
|Jackie Waller
|Relays
|Fr.
|Cut Bank, Mont.
|Hadassah Wilson
|Relays
|Fr.
|Darby, Mont.
Montana Western
|Name
|Events
|Year
|Hometown
|Taya Brewer
|Distance
|Jr.
|Sugar City, Idaho
|Araceli Ramirez
|Middle Distance
|Sr.
|Kaycee, Wyo.
Rocky Mountain College
|Name
|Events
|Year
|Hometown
|Violet Carter
|Relays
|So.
|University Place, Wash.
|Olivia Earling
|Jumps
|Jr.
|Missoula, Mont.
|Lauren Frideres
|Relays
|Fr.
|Billings, Mont.
|Jenna Hillman
|Relays
|Fr.
|Powell, Wyo.
|Sydney Little Light
|Distance, Middle Distance, Sprints
|Sr.
|Crow Agency, Mont.
|Rylie Schoenfeld
|Relays
|Fr.
|East Helena, Mont.
|Tyne Stokes
|Relays
|Fr.
|Torrington, Wyo.
|Kellan Wahl
|Relays, Sprints
|So.
|Billings, Mont.
|Kallyn Wilkins
|Relays
|Fr.
|Arlington, Ore.
|Brooke Wirkkala
|Jumps, Relays
|Fr.
|Castle Rock, Wash.
University of Providence
|Name
|Events
|Year
|Hometown
|Terra Bertsch
|Jumps
|So.
|Seeley Lake, Mont.
|McKenzie Clark
|Throws
|Jr.
|Fort Benton, Mont.
|Allyson Conner
|Throws
|Jr.
|Orange, Calif.
|Calla Haldorson
|Throws
|So.
|Corvallis, Mont.
|Tatiana Martinez
|Throws
|So.
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Jasmyn Murphy
|Hurdles
|Fr.
|Three Forks, Mont.
Champions of Character
|School
|Name
|Year
|Hometown
|Carroll College
|Kate Picanco
|Sr.
|Spokane, Wash.
|MSU-Northern
|Taya Trottier
|Fr.
|Harlem, Mont.
|Montana Tech
|Carlin Manning
|Jr.
|Kalispell, Mont.
|Montana Western
|Taya Brewer
|Jr.
|Sugar City, Idaho
|Rocky Mountain College
|Kellan Wahl
|So.
|Billings, Mont.
|University of Providence
|Allyson Conner
|Jr.
|Orange, Calif.
