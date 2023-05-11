Watch Now
Frontier Conference announces 2023 outdoor track and field award winners

Sydney Little Light
Rocky Athletics
Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light.
Sydney Little Light
Posted at 1:55 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 15:55:02-04

WHITEFISH — The Frontier Conference on Thursday announced its all-league and award winners for the 2023 outdoor track and field season.

Montana Tech sophomore Dom Maricelli was named men's track athlete of the year and Carroll College senior Garrett Kocab was selected men's field athlete of the year. Rocky Mountain College senior Sydney Little Light was chosen women's track athlete of the year while Montana Tech sophomore Abby Clark was named women's field athlete of the year.

Tech's Zach Kughn was named coach of the year. The selections were made by the league's coaches at the conclusion of the conference meet at the Lockwood High School track in Billings.

Following is the complete list of all-conference selections, as announced by the Frontier via press release. To be selected to the outdoor track and field all-conference team, athletes must place in the top three of their event at the conference meet.

MEN

Carroll College

NameEventsYearHometown
Cormac BennJumpsSo.Bigfork, Mont.
Joseph CeccacciSprintsFr.Missoula, Mont.
Connor CurnowThrowsFr.Dillon, Mont.
Elias HillRelays, SprintsJr.Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
Brycen GardnerRelays, Steeple ChaseFr.Spokane, Wash.
Brett GlaserDecathlon, Jumps, Relays, SprintsSr.Glasgow, Mont.
Van GottwalsMiddle Distance, RelaysSr.Billings, Mont.
Rueben HornbyThrowsFr.Kalispell, Mont.
Tate KauffmanJumpsFr.Kalispell, Mont.
Garrett KocabThrowsSr.Phelan, Calif.
James NormandeauRelaysJr.Ronan, Mont.
Peter RehbergerMiddle DistanceFr.Bozeman, Mont.
Kaden RomneyRelaysJr.Frenchtown, Mont.
Garrett SchmillRelaysFr.Frenchtown, Mont.
Timothy SellarsThrowsSo.Olympia, Wash.
Josh SmalleyJumpsSo.Missoula, Mont.
Bodie SmithHurdles, JumpsFr.Whitefish, Mont.
Jackson TarumDecathlonFr.Great Falls, Mont.

Montana Tech

NameEventsYearHometown
Colter BallThrowsFr.Fort Benton, Mont.
Eli ByrdDecathlonSo.Gardiner, Mont.
Payton CatesJumpsFr.Ronan, Mont.
Caden CaywoodRelays, SprintsSo.Tendoy, Idaho
Tucker ChristensenRelaysSo.Palmer, Alaska
Holt DowneyHurdles, RelaysFr.Butte, Mont.
Konnor GregersonMiddle Distance, RelaysFr.Laurel, Mont.
Lee KarpsteinRelaysFr.Broadview, Mont.
William KempkesRelaysFr.Lincoln, Neb.
Edwin KipainoiDistanceJr.Kajiado, Kenya
Dom MaricelliRelays, SprintsSo.Florence, Mont.
Morgan McClernanHurdles, RelaysFr.Butte, Mont.
Jesse MechamThrowsFr.Frenchtown, Mont.
Justin MorganDistance, SteeplechaseSo.Thompson Falls, Mont.
Derek SchultzSteeplechaseFr.Mountain Home, Idaho
Bauer SeewaldJumpsFr.Cut Bank, Mont.
Cade VanVleetThrowsFr.Noxon, Mont.
Aiden VlasatyRelaysRs/Sr.Seattle, Wash.
Tyler WalterRelaysFr.Billings, Mont.

Montana Western

NameEventsYear Hometown
Luke LutzDistanceJr.Frenchtown, Mont.

Rocky Mountain College

NameEventsYearHometown
Dylan ClearyRelaysSo.Indian Village, Nev.
Justin GlassRelaysFr.St. Louis, Mo.
Cameron HoneJumps, RelaysFr.Boise, Idaho
Aiden LantisRelaysFr.Billings, Mont.
Eric MorganRelaysSo.La Vida, Colo.
Seth PetschMiddle Distance, RelaysFr.Billings, Mont.
Quinlan StewartRelaysJr.Polson, Mont.
Corbyn SvecRelaysFr.Billings, Mont.
Braden TomlinJumps, RelaysSo.Red Lodge, Mont.
Jackson WilsonDistance, Middle Distance, RelaysJr.Box Elder, S.D.

University of Providence

NameEventsYearHometown
Shane GirresJumpsJr.Great Falls, Mont.
Evan MajorSprintsFr.Belgrade, Mont.
Logan NicholsonJumpsFr.Deer Lodge, Mont.
Shyi O'NeilHurdlesFr.Great Falls, Mont.
Imhotep PryorThrowsJr.Long Beach, Calif.

Champions of Character

SchoolNameYearHometown
Carroll CollegeElias HillJr.Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
MSU-NorthernJaden KoonSo.Sunburst, Mont.
Montana TechEli ByrdFr.Gardiner, Mont.
Montana WesternBrant HeinerSo.Ronan, Mont.
Rocky Mountain CollegeQuinlan StewartJr.Polson, Mont.
University of ProvidenceShane GirresJr.Great Falls, Mont.

WOMEN

Carroll College

NameEventsYearHometown
Erika ArthurSteeplechaseSo.Soldotna, Alaska
Madde BolesJumpsSr.Kalispell, Mont.
Paige BaxstresserRelays, SprintsSr.San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Katelyn ChristensenThrowsFr.Hot Springs, Mont.
Chloe GallagherJumpsJr.Genoa, Ill.
Brette GrahamHurdlesSr.Lakeview, Ore.
Kamden HillbornRelaysSr.Clancy, Mont.
Sydney J. LambRelaysFr.Spokane Valley, Wash.
London LambrechtRelaysSo.Bismarck, N.D.
Sydney MillerRelaysFr.Moscow, Idaho
Abbie PetersonThrowsJr.Princeton, Minn.
Brooklynn SchultzRelays, SprintsSo.Mead, Wash.
Madalyn ShipmanRelaysSo.Dillon, Mont.
Katheryn SnyderRelaysFr.Union Gap, Wash.
Natalie YocumMiddle Distance, RelaysJr.Frenchtown, Mont.

Montana Tech

NameEventsYearHometown
Naiya BeaudinHurdles, Jumps, RelaysSo.Lolo, Mont.
Abby ClarkHeptathlon, Hurdles, Jumps, RelaysSo.Fort Benton, Mont.
Kamryn CombaMiddle Distance, RelaysFr.Idaho Falls, Idaho
Mollee ConlanRelaysFr.Butte, Mont.
RaeLynn HeggemRelaysFr.Ryegate, Mont.
Alyssa JanyMiddle Distance, SteeplechaseFr.Frederick, Colo.
Karly LawsonThrowsSo.Hot Springs, Mont.
Carlin ManningDistance, SteeplechaseJr.Kalispell, Mont.
Hailey NielsonDistanceSo.Butte, Mont.
Lizzy PerryRelaysFr.Oakdale, Wash.
Anika PloegerJumpsFr.Baker, Mont.
Emily RatzRelays, SprintsFr.Missoula, Mont.
Olleca SeversonHeptathlon, Hurdles, RelaysSo.Manhattan, Mont.
Hailee StilesJumpsSo.Clancy, Mont.
Jadyn VermillionHeptathlon, Jumps, Relays, SprintsFr.Myrtle Creek, Ore.
Jackie WallerRelaysFr.Cut Bank, Mont.
Hadassah WilsonRelaysFr.Darby, Mont.

Montana Western

NameEventsYearHometown
Taya BrewerDistanceJr.Sugar City, Idaho
Araceli RamirezMiddle DistanceSr.Kaycee, Wyo.

Rocky Mountain College

NameEventsYearHometown
Violet CarterRelaysSo.University Place, Wash.
Olivia EarlingJumpsJr.Missoula, Mont.
Lauren FrideresRelaysFr.Billings, Mont.
Jenna HillmanRelaysFr.Powell, Wyo.
Sydney Little LightDistance, Middle Distance, SprintsSr.Crow Agency, Mont.
Rylie SchoenfeldRelaysFr.East Helena, Mont.
Tyne StokesRelaysFr.Torrington, Wyo.
Kellan WahlRelays, SprintsSo.Billings, Mont.
Kallyn WilkinsRelaysFr.Arlington, Ore.
Brooke WirkkalaJumps, RelaysFr.Castle Rock, Wash.

University of Providence

NameEventsYearHometown
Terra BertschJumpsSo.Seeley Lake, Mont.
McKenzie ClarkThrowsJr.Fort Benton, Mont.
Allyson ConnerThrowsJr.Orange, Calif.
Calla HaldorsonThrowsSo.Corvallis, Mont.
Tatiana MartinezThrowsSo.Las Vegas, Nev.
Jasmyn MurphyHurdlesFr.Three Forks, Mont.

Champions of Character

SchoolNameYearHometown
Carroll CollegeKate PicancoSr.Spokane, Wash.
MSU-NorthernTaya TrottierFr.Harlem, Mont.
Montana TechCarlin ManningJr.Kalispell, Mont.
Montana WesternTaya BrewerJr.Sugar City, Idaho
Rocky Mountain CollegeKellan WahlSo.Billings, Mont.
University of ProvidenceAllyson ConnerJr.Orange, Calif.

