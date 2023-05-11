Frontier Conference announces 2023 outdoor track and field award winners

WHITEFISH — The Frontier Conference on Thursday announced its all-league and award winners for the 2023 outdoor track and field season.

Montana Tech sophomore Dom Maricelli was named men's track athlete of the year and Carroll College senior Garrett Kocab was selected men's field athlete of the year. Rocky Mountain College senior Sydney Little Light was chosen women's track athlete of the year while Montana Tech sophomore Abby Clark was named women's field athlete of the year.

Tech's Zach Kughn was named coach of the year. The selections were made by the league's coaches at the conclusion of the conference meet at the Lockwood High School track in Billings.

Following is the complete list of all-conference selections, as announced by the Frontier via press release. To be selected to the outdoor track and field all-conference team, athletes must place in the top three of their event at the conference meet.

MEN

Carroll College



Name Events Year Hometown Cormac Benn Jumps So. Bigfork, Mont. Joseph Ceccacci Sprints Fr. Missoula, Mont. Connor Curnow Throws Fr. Dillon, Mont. Elias Hill Relays, Sprints Jr. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Brycen Gardner Relays, Steeple Chase Fr. Spokane, Wash. Brett Glaser Decathlon, Jumps, Relays, Sprints Sr. Glasgow, Mont. Van Gottwals Middle Distance, Relays Sr. Billings, Mont. Rueben Hornby Throws Fr. Kalispell, Mont. Tate Kauffman Jumps Fr. Kalispell, Mont. Garrett Kocab Throws Sr. Phelan, Calif. James Normandeau Relays Jr. Ronan, Mont. Peter Rehberger Middle Distance Fr. Bozeman, Mont. Kaden Romney Relays Jr. Frenchtown, Mont. Garrett Schmill Relays Fr. Frenchtown, Mont. Timothy Sellars Throws So. Olympia, Wash. Josh Smalley Jumps So. Missoula, Mont. Bodie Smith Hurdles, Jumps Fr. Whitefish, Mont. Jackson Tarum Decathlon Fr. Great Falls, Mont.

Montana Tech



Name Events Year Hometown Colter Ball Throws Fr. Fort Benton, Mont. Eli Byrd Decathlon So. Gardiner, Mont. Payton Cates Jumps Fr. Ronan, Mont. Caden Caywood Relays, Sprints So. Tendoy, Idaho Tucker Christensen Relays So. Palmer, Alaska Holt Downey Hurdles, Relays Fr. Butte, Mont. Konnor Gregerson Middle Distance, Relays Fr. Laurel, Mont. Lee Karpstein Relays Fr. Broadview, Mont. William Kempkes Relays Fr. Lincoln, Neb. Edwin Kipainoi Distance Jr. Kajiado, Kenya Dom Maricelli Relays, Sprints So. Florence, Mont. Morgan McClernan Hurdles, Relays Fr. Butte, Mont. Jesse Mecham Throws Fr. Frenchtown, Mont. Justin Morgan Distance, Steeplechase So. Thompson Falls, Mont. Derek Schultz Steeplechase Fr. Mountain Home, Idaho Bauer Seewald Jumps Fr. Cut Bank, Mont. Cade VanVleet Throws Fr. Noxon, Mont. Aiden Vlasaty Relays Rs/Sr. Seattle, Wash. Tyler Walter Relays Fr. Billings, Mont.

Montana Western



Name Events Year Hometown Luke Lutz Distance Jr. Frenchtown, Mont.

Rocky Mountain College



Name Events Year Hometown Dylan Cleary Relays So. Indian Village, Nev. Justin Glass Relays Fr. St. Louis, Mo. Cameron Hone Jumps, Relays Fr. Boise, Idaho Aiden Lantis Relays Fr. Billings, Mont. Eric Morgan Relays So. La Vida, Colo. Seth Petsch Middle Distance, Relays Fr. Billings, Mont. Quinlan Stewart Relays Jr. Polson, Mont. Corbyn Svec Relays Fr. Billings, Mont. Braden Tomlin Jumps, Relays So. Red Lodge, Mont. Jackson Wilson Distance, Middle Distance, Relays Jr. Box Elder, S.D.

University of Providence



Name Events Year Hometown Shane Girres Jumps Jr. Great Falls, Mont. Evan Major Sprints Fr. Belgrade, Mont. Logan Nicholson Jumps Fr. Deer Lodge, Mont. Shyi O'Neil Hurdles Fr. Great Falls, Mont. Imhotep Pryor Throws Jr. Long Beach, Calif.

Champions of Character



School Name Year Hometown Carroll College Elias Hill Jr. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho MSU-Northern Jaden Koon So. Sunburst, Mont. Montana Tech Eli Byrd Fr. Gardiner, Mont. Montana Western Brant Heiner So. Ronan, Mont. Rocky Mountain College Quinlan Stewart Jr. Polson, Mont. University of Providence Shane Girres Jr. Great Falls, Mont.

WOMEN

Carroll College



Name Events Year Hometown Erika Arthur Steeplechase So. Soldotna, Alaska Madde Boles Jumps Sr. Kalispell, Mont. Paige Baxstresser Relays, Sprints Sr. San Luis Obispo, Calif. Katelyn Christensen Throws Fr. Hot Springs, Mont. Chloe Gallagher Jumps Jr. Genoa, Ill. Brette Graham Hurdles Sr. Lakeview, Ore. Kamden Hillborn Relays Sr. Clancy, Mont. Sydney J. Lamb Relays Fr. Spokane Valley, Wash. London Lambrecht Relays So. Bismarck, N.D. Sydney Miller Relays Fr. Moscow, Idaho Abbie Peterson Throws Jr. Princeton, Minn. Brooklynn Schultz Relays, Sprints So. Mead, Wash. Madalyn Shipman Relays So. Dillon, Mont. Katheryn Snyder Relays Fr. Union Gap, Wash. Natalie Yocum Middle Distance, Relays Jr. Frenchtown, Mont.

Montana Tech



Name Events Year Hometown Naiya Beaudin Hurdles, Jumps, Relays So. Lolo, Mont. Abby Clark Heptathlon, Hurdles, Jumps, Relays So. Fort Benton, Mont. Kamryn Comba Middle Distance, Relays Fr. Idaho Falls, Idaho Mollee Conlan Relays Fr. Butte, Mont. RaeLynn Heggem Relays Fr. Ryegate, Mont. Alyssa Jany Middle Distance, Steeplechase Fr. Frederick, Colo. Karly Lawson Throws So. Hot Springs, Mont. Carlin Manning Distance, Steeplechase Jr. Kalispell, Mont. Hailey Nielson Distance So. Butte, Mont. Lizzy Perry Relays Fr. Oakdale, Wash. Anika Ploeger Jumps Fr. Baker, Mont. Emily Ratz Relays, Sprints Fr. Missoula, Mont. Olleca Severson Heptathlon, Hurdles, Relays So. Manhattan, Mont. Hailee Stiles Jumps So. Clancy, Mont. Jadyn Vermillion Heptathlon, Jumps, Relays, Sprints Fr. Myrtle Creek, Ore. Jackie Waller Relays Fr. Cut Bank, Mont. Hadassah Wilson Relays Fr. Darby, Mont.

Montana Western



Name Events Year Hometown Taya Brewer Distance Jr. Sugar City, Idaho Araceli Ramirez Middle Distance Sr. Kaycee, Wyo.

Rocky Mountain College



Name Events Year Hometown Violet Carter Relays So. University Place, Wash. Olivia Earling Jumps Jr. Missoula, Mont. Lauren Frideres Relays Fr. Billings, Mont. Jenna Hillman Relays Fr. Powell, Wyo. Sydney Little Light Distance, Middle Distance, Sprints Sr. Crow Agency, Mont. Rylie Schoenfeld Relays Fr. East Helena, Mont. Tyne Stokes Relays Fr. Torrington, Wyo. Kellan Wahl Relays, Sprints So. Billings, Mont. Kallyn Wilkins Relays Fr. Arlington, Ore. Brooke Wirkkala Jumps, Relays Fr. Castle Rock, Wash.

University of Providence



Name Events Year Hometown Terra Bertsch Jumps So. Seeley Lake, Mont. McKenzie Clark Throws Jr. Fort Benton, Mont. Allyson Conner Throws Jr. Orange, Calif. Calla Haldorson Throws So. Corvallis, Mont. Tatiana Martinez Throws So. Las Vegas, Nev. Jasmyn Murphy Hurdles Fr. Three Forks, Mont.

Champions of Character



School Name Year Hometown Carroll College Kate Picanco Sr. Spokane, Wash. MSU-Northern Taya Trottier Fr. Harlem, Mont. Montana Tech Carlin Manning Jr. Kalispell, Mont. Montana Western Taya Brewer Jr. Sugar City, Idaho Rocky Mountain College Kellan Wahl So. Billings, Mont. University of Providence Allyson Conner Jr. Orange, Calif.

