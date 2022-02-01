Fresh off Player of the Week honor, Campbell, Carroll men hunt for more wins

HELENA — Carroll College senior guard Shamrock Campbell has been named the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week after having a career-high 30 points against Providence on Thursday.

The No. 12 Carroll men's basketball team had two conference wins over Rocky Mountain College and Providence last week. In those games, Campbell averaged 25 points and 3.5 rebounds.

MTN Sports: What does it mean to you to be voted the Frontier Conference Player of the Week?

Shamrock Campbell: “Yeah, I mean it’s pretty cool. Just happy we got two wins this week. I just tried to help the team in whatever way it was and it was scoring a little more this week. But, yeah it’s cool, but I'm just happy we got the two wins.”

MTN Sports: You had a career high 30 points against Providence, what was going on that night that allowed you to play that well?

Campbell: “My teammates were finding me and getting me open. I thought they screened well for me and got the ball to me in the right places, they just fell for me that night.”

MTN Sports: Were you aware you set your career high that night?

Campbell: “I knew I was up there but I wasn’t sure until I hit that last one and looked up and saw I had 30, but before that I knew I was close, but I wasn’t too concerned about it during the game.”

MTN Sports: Your team is 22-3 and 8-2 in the conference, what are your expectations and goals for the rest of the season?

Campbell: “Just taking it game by game, don’t want to get too high or too low right now, just look forward to the next game and win each one that’s in front of us.”

MTN Sports: What are you most proud of this season?

Campbell: “We’re doing a really good job of sticking together, we’ve had some tough things come up, but we’re doing a really good job of being a team and sticking together.”

Campbell and the rest of the Fighting Saints will be back in action Thursday against MSU Northern. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

