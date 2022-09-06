Former Rocky women's basketball player N'Dea Flye to play professionally in Sweden

BILLINGS — N'Dea Flye, who helped the Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team win the Frontier Conference's regular season and tournament titles last year, has signed a contract to play professionally in Sweden.

Flye signed to join Visby BBK in Visby, Sweden, the Battlin' Bears announced on Tuesday. Visby's season begins at the end of September and runs through March.

Flye put together one of the finest seasons in Rocky history in 2021-22. The 5-foot-8 transfer guard from Butler averaged 20.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.2 steals per game, leading the Battlin' Bears to a 29-5 overall record and a 12-3 mark in the Frontier.

Flye was named the league's MVP, defensive player of the year and newcomer of the year, as well as a first-team NAIA All-American. Rocky's Frontier championship was its first since 1988. The Bears eventually advanced to the Round of 8 at the national tournament before losing 60-58 to Thomas More.

"N'Dea will go down as one of the all-time greats in Rocky women's basketball history," coach Wes Keller said in a statement. "N'Dea has all the intangibles to be successful at the next level. We are extremely proud of all the things she accomplished in a Battlin' Bears uniform and are excited to follow her professional career."