Following PR, Rocky's Sydney Little Light brings in national honor

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College distance standout Sydney Little Light was named the NAIA's national women's cross country runner of the week on Wednesday.

Last week, Little Light won the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bear Open in Billings by finishing the 5K in a personal-best time of 16:58.1. Little Light helped Rocky place second overall in the team standings. For her effort, she was also named the Frontier Conference's runner of the week.

Little Light placed second overall at last year's NAIA national cross country championships.

The Hardin High School alum, who is a seven-time All-American, has already won three Frontier Conference runner of the week awards this season and has seven for her career. This is her first national runner of the week nod.

