Florence's Beau Neal signs with Rocky Mountain College MBB

BILLINGS - Rocky Mountain College men's basketball coach Bill Dreikosen recently announced the signing of Beau Neal from Florence High School.

Neal, a 6-foot-3 guard, joins the Battlin’ Bears after averaging 20 points per game, five rebounds, and shooting 43 percent from behind the arc. He earned all-state honors as a senior.

"Beau has a great ability to score and shoot the basketball,” Dreikosen said. “He has good size, athleticism, along with his work ethic that contribute to many facets of his game. We are very excited to get to work with Beau in our program.”

“I choose Rocky, because I believe it was the best opportunity to reach my full potential as a player and as a person,” said Neal, who plans to pursue a degree in health and human performance, according to RMC.

